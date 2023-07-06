Four losses from seven bouts, Joshua vs Whyte 2 PPV price dazes

There’s an air of change in boxing that possibly stems from the YouTube generation, as Joshua vs Whyte 2 comes at a high cost for UK-based fans.

Somehow, despite both fighters having lost two bouts in their respective last seven contests, a rematch between the British heavyweight rivals is worth as much as a world title fight.

DAZN, which has a reputation for not going easy on the public’s pockets, made an astonishing decision not to see the bigger picture of the British cost of living.

Joshua vs Whyte 2 PPV price

At a time when food banks are rife, and people struggle to pay energy bills, DAZN and Matchroom Boxing want to charge almost $35 to see the return.

Add to that whatever monthly fees come with it, the scenario is eye-watering.

Instead of making the bout a tangible $20 or less, Anthony Joshua, facing Dillian Whyte, is going out for the full price instead of taking the compassionate option.

Both men are not in form. Both men are not at the height of their powers. However, eight years after the first fight, their PPV stock has gone through the roof somehow.

According to Matchroom’s statement, Joshua vs Whyte 2 will be “an explosive rematch at The O2 in London on Saturday, August 12, shown exclusively live on DAZN around the world and on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland.”

It might be on the boil for a while, but it’s certainly not worth that amount of cash. World Boxing News will be the first to admit that no UK-based personnel will pay that price.

Good luck to anyone trying to sell two also-ran heavyweights fighting desperately to remain relevant.

The way boxing is going these days is a far cry from massive fights being made in the public interest. Given the fact no major names are facing each other, Joshua vs Whyte

Josuha vs Whyte 2 ticket information

Tickets for Joshua vs. Whyte 2 are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300, £400, and £800 (VIP).

Also, tickets are available to O2 and Virgin Media customers via Priority from 10.00 am on Friday, July 7.

Tickets are available via The O2 venue presale and AXS presale from 10.00 am on Saturday, July 8.

Matchroom Fight Pass members can also purchase tickets from 10.00 am on Saturday, July 8.

Priority ticket info will be emailed to eligible members before the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via Stage Front and AXS from 9.00 am on Monday, July 10.

