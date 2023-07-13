Does Dillian Whyte Present a Much Stronger Challenger to Joshua Now?

Former world champion Anthony Joshua is set to take on fellow British rival Dillian Whyte for the second time in his career on the 12th of August. AJ defeated Whyte in 2015 when he stopped the heavyweight boxer in the seventh round.

In what will be eight years on from their fight bout in the professional ranks, both boxers have a lot more experience in the ring. Whyte has had some excellent wins which has led to him holding the WBC interim heavyweight title on two occasions, so he will feel he is better prepared now for a shot at AJ.

Joshua Needs to Prove Himself Again

Joshua has been installed as the 1/8 favourite in the bet on sports market for this rematch. He is bidding to record a 26th professional success inside the ring.

At odds of 9/2, the betting calculator shows that a £10 bet on Whyte will generate a return of £55. He is considered the underdog once again as he bids to reverse the result from their previous meeting.

Since beating the man nicknamed the Body Snatcher in 2015, Joshua has had wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Kubrat Pulev. He has won nine world title fights, establishing himself as one of the best of his generation in the heavyweight division, however, two defeats to Oleksandr Usyk have left him at a difficult point in his career.

Joshua bounced back from his second loss to Usyk by beating Jermaine Franklin back in April. Whyte represents a much stronger challenge this time around. Should he suffer a fourth defeat as a pro, AJ will fall even further away from another world title opportunity.

Whyte Has Been Involved in Some Big Fights Over Last Three Years

Whyte is a boxer who has not ducked the biggest fights in the heavyweight division over the last three years. In 2020, he lost his WBC interim heavyweight title to Povetkin after being stopped in the fifth round. A year later, he got the better of the Russian fighter with an excellent fourth-round success.

In 2022, Whyte received his first full world title shot when he faced Tyson Fury for his WBC belt. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, he was toppled in the sixth round against the unbeaten heavyweight.

Start of a new chapter for me #2ndrunatthebelt pic.twitter.com/luPlIBO2Pj — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) October 1, 2022

Like Joshua, Whyte also took on Franklin in his last appearance in the ring. He beat the American by a mixed decision following 12 rounds in London.

Winner Could Earn a Shot at Fury or Usyk

The winner of the Joshua and Whyte bout could get another world title shot later in 2023 or early 2024. Fury has been booked to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a cross-spot contest in October, but after that contest, he will be required to defend his world crown.

Usyk will meet British boxer Daniel Dubois in August. The Ukrainian is the strong favourite for that fight, and should he defend his three world titles, he may give Joshua or Whyte a shot at his belts.

In what is set to be a busy period in the world of boxing over the next few months, the Joshua and Whyte clash has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of 2023.