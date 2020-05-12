Jarrell Miller says ‘stem cell shot’ for injury caused positive drug tests

WBN Staff

In a revelation to the goings-on in 2019, heavyweight Jarrell Miller now says his positive drug tests did not come from steroid abuse as first confirmed.

Back in early last year, Miller admitted to taking at least three banned substances and was subsequently thrown out of a world title clash with Anthony Joshua.

Andy Ruiz Jr. stepped in to replace Miller and the rest is history.

But Miller has since gone on the defensive in an attempt to clear his name. ‘Big Baby’ is giving a new version of events.

“We were going to train all the way from January to June to get ready for AJ, but I was dealing with a recurring issue with my elbow,” Miller explained to bonuscodes.co.uk.

“I was dealing with VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency) and going to see their specialists and doctors. I was seeing two different specialists and a psychiatrist that VADA wanted me to go see to make sure whatever I was taking was a part of the protocol.

“It was an injury I had for a long time. I just wanted to be 100 percent for the fight, 100 percent healthy. So we looked at alternatives to get things done and one thing led to another.

“I was seen by the doctors. By the time I got signed off to do certain things towards the injury I took a stem cell shot, which is known to have healing properties that are very strong and that’s when we had the positive tests of those components,” he added.







TYSON FURY vs JARRELL MILLER

Facing no suspension or punishment, Miller was free to resume his career from late 2019 once things had blown over. Even Top Rank boss Bob Arum signed him up to a contract as a future opponent for Tyson Fury.

Then, coronavirus hit and halted everyone’s career. Miller is now in the same boat as the rest of us and awaiting the resumption of the sport.

It’s likely Jarrell Miller will be eased back in gently due to a lengthy layoff. Eventually, Fury or even Kubrat Pulev could certainly be challenges down the line for the undefeated American.