Middleweights Julien Baptiste and Jamer Jones clash on Aug 11

Newly crowned United States Boxing Federation (USBF) Champion Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (5-3, 2 KOs) and Massachusetts titleholder Jamer Jones (3-1, 3 KOs) both believe two title belts are better than one.

Baptiste vs. Jones will be the eight-round, co-featured event on the August 11th (Aug. 12 rain date) “Veterans Memorial Showcase” Pro-Am card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), for their aforementioned middleweight titles. The outdoor show will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Quincy, Massachusetts, for the benefit of Operation Homefront.

“This fight makes too much sense for both guys,” GCP president Chris Traietti said. “Both are looking to establish themselves as the best middleweight in Massachusetts and after August 11th, one of them will be able to say that. It will be such a contract in styles, which typically leads to an action-packed fight.”

Baptiste, of Woburn, Pittsfield’s Jones both believe that the winner will move on to fight outside New England in the near future.

Baptiste had to overcome performance anxiety issues in his last fight, in which he captured his USBF crown with an impressive six-round unanimous decision over Ryan Clark this past June 10th.

“Winning that title was me staying on course in my pro career,” Baptiste said. “I really want to progress and fight my way out of New England. I worked on some mechanisms in camp for my last fight (to get past his performance anxiety). We did some exercises and it all happened in the ring. I made some adjustments, and everything went according to plan. I did feel the difference and I had a lot of support.

“I don’t know too much about my opponent. I know he trains at the same gym as Steve Sumpter and that he’s a game opponent. I know he’s tall with a long reach, but I’ll adjust as we go along. We will see what the future holds.”

Jones also won his strap in his last fight, taking a first-round TKO win against defending champion Anthony Andreozzi, who suffered a leg injury in their February 18th fight.

“I usually keep a distance and work everything off my jab,” the 6’ 3” Jones explained. “I have a 75” reach and throw straight punches. My jab is my most important punch. I’ll see what he does, whether he slips, backs up, or goes forward. I’ll use distance to see how my opponent moves.

“I’ve always believed in my skill set. Now, I’m proving to others that I have a lot of talent and potential. He (Baptiste) is a decent fighter with decent skills, but he doesn’t have anything that can give me trouble. I’ll figure out a way. I want to fight on bigger platforms, not local shows, and need to win this fight.”

Former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man, Ohan, Jr. (18-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook, takes on Haverhill’s Harry “The Hitman” Gigliotti (9-4, 3 KOs), reigning ABF Atlantic super lightweight title holder, in the eight-round, non-title, main event in an old-fashioned All-Bay State showdown.

The undercard will soon be announced. Card subject to change.

Tickets for “Veterans Stadium Showcase,” are on sale and available for purchase online at www.EventBrite.com.