Saudi Arabia won’t try to replace Las Vegas as boxing’s capital

Saudi Arabian Chairman Turki Alalshikh has assured fans it’s not the intention of the region to replace Las Vegas as boxing’s capital.

Speaking to ESPN in an interview outlining their plans to take the sport to new heights, Alalshikh is adamant Vegas still has a big part to play. That’s despite many big fights being taken to the Middle East late.

Bouts involving Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Dmitry Bivol have been or are on the agenda in the coming months. However, it can be argued that none of those events had a place in Nevada anyway. Only a fourth fight between Fury and Wilder would be considered a Las Vegas fight from the crop of Saudi Arabian headliners, which is unlikely ever to happen.

However, a reported battle between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez or Terence Crawford would be considered a massive event for the strip. If Alalshikh manages to get either of those bouts over the line, it will be interesting to see where they are held, with Riyadh Season branching out to the United States for Crawford’s next outing in August.

Alalshikh is willing to host events in the US, but whether Vegas is on that list of target venues is yet to be uncovered.

On his plans, Alalshikh told ESPN: “We see Vegas is important. We never want to take its place, but I think it’s our right to have big events in our country.

“Why now is Riyadh taking from Vegas, why not any other city? But you know what’s the difference? We do it amazingly. And get attention. We are people who do it right or don’t do it.

“I’ll do the right cards in my country and outside my country. We can upgrade it, get it back, and make our country one of the bases of boxing worldwide. I’m taking this very seriously,” he added.

Asked about his wave of publicity for Fury vs Usyk taking place next week and other past events, Alalshikh replied: “You see how much we sometimes [promote] the fight [with movie trailers], and that’s because we understand that it’s a competitive market. The market’s changed. Why’s it changed?

“We have a goal. We’re committed to the long-term success of this industry and prepared to navigate challenges as we work towards our goal. We will collaborate with all stakeholders to advance boxing and optimize the market. For that, everyone understands that we’re taking this very seriously.”

Las Vegas hosted Canelo vs Munguia last week, and World Boxing News attended it. The spectacle was successful, seeing over 17,000 pack into the T-Mobile Arena. Pay Per View sales are said to be north of 500,000, another highly lucrative night for the Mexican superstar.

Whether Alalshikh could replicate those numbers for a Saudi Arabia event involving Canelo without the Mexican presence would be no mean feat.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.