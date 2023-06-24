Spence vs Crawford undercard announced for July 29 PPV

Premier Boxing Champions made the first Spence vs Crawford undercard announcement ahead of a massive undisputed blockbuster on July 29.

Three all-action showdowns featuring prodigious rising stars, ascending Mexican fan favorites, unbeaten contenders, and more will highlight the stacked card.

In the headliner, Errol “The Truth,” Spence Jr. faces Terence “Bud” Crawford on SHOWTIME PPV. PBC presents Spence vs Crawford live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Spence vs Crawford undercard

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In the co-feature, hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz battles unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a twelve-round WBC and WBA lightweight title eliminator.

Also confirmed is rising star Jesus “Mono” Ramos taking on Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in a twelve-round WBC super welterweight title eliminator.

Kicking off the pay-per-view, unbeaten rising heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan will duel the power-punching Viktor Faust in a 10-round matchup.

Tom Brown, promoting the event alongside Al Haymon, expects a solid night of entertainment for those attending in Nevada and watching from home.

“This pay-per-view lineup on July 29 is worthy of the mega-fight main event,” said Brown. “It will give fans high-stakes action leading to the seismic showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford.

“Isaac Cruz and Jesus Ramos Jr. are two rising stars who deliver fireworks every time they get in the ring. They’ll be pushed to be their best in tough matchups on SHOWTIME PPV.

We’ve added in an explosive heavyweight opener. Fans will want to ensure they get into their seats early at T-Mobile Arena.”

These intriguing showdowns are the prelude to the highly anticipated main event between unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Welterweight World Champion Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound world champion Crawford for the Undisputed World Championship.

The winner of this battle of undefeated superstars will become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era.

Number one

Spence or Crawford will emerge as the sport’s number one pound-for-pound fighter, provided Naoya Inoue doesn’t defeat Stephen Fulton earlier that week.

During the build-up, the undefeated boxing superstars and current pound-for-pound greats have already provided verbal sparring. They have provoked the other with sharp and sometimes comical one-liners.

If the press conferences were anything to go by, the undisputed welterweight championship will surely be fireworks from T-Mobile Arena.

The unified WBC, WBA, and IBF Champion Spence and WBO champion Crawford near their long-anticipated clash to crown the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

