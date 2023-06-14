Spence-Crawford ‘The biggest fight in boxing’ as heavyweight stalls

The heavyweight division could learn a thing or two from the 135 to 147 weight classes as Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford prepare to fight for supremacy.

Spence and Crawford put all the welterweight belts on the line next month in what got branded the best boxing match on the press tour.

Heavyweight fights falter

As Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua falter, Spence and Crawford found their pens to give the fans what they wanted.

Discussing the July 29 extravaganza on Tuesday, Spence coined the phrase that puts the top-division superstars to shame.

“This is the biggest fight in boxing right now,” said Spence. “This is a legendary fight. It’s an old-school fight.

“This is like the fights my dad used to tell me about. It’s the best fighting the best.”

On getting the fight made, Spence added: “We had to get on the phone and talk about it. Now it’s finally happening.

“This will prove not only who the best welterweight is but who the best fighter in the world is. My mentality is to go all out and give everything. His mentality is the same.

“I can guarantee you this will be an action-packed, old-school type of fight. You must tune into this one if you’ve been craving those old fights.

“This a legendary fight. Belts aside, you talk about just these two fighters. This is the biggest fight in boxing. Especially because of the action we bring. We’re both going for the victory.”

Spence vs Crawford

For his money, Crawford agreed with the profile of a clash for the ages.

“This is definitely a legacy fight and a fight that should be talked about everywhere,” said Crawford. “This is an old-school type of fight.

“All the greats have fought each other. That’s what we’re doing for this era.”

Promoter Tom Brown added: “This is as big as it gets. They are the best two fighters in the world, both in their prime and undefeated world champions.

“This is not just a mega fight. It’s bigger than that. It’s a generational fight. But it’s an instant classic you’ll remember for years. Legacies will be determined on July 29.”

World Boxing News explained that the winner would be crowned Pound for Pound King on July 29. However, that will only happen if number two Naoya Inoue fails to beat Stephen Fulton a few days earlier.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

