Card takes shape for June 17 at Bally’s Atlantic City

A packed card will be on display on Saturday night, June 17th, boxing returns to the Ballroom at Bally’s Atlantic City as Champions Sports and Entertainment presents Fling Boxing Father’s Day Weekend Knockout.

Heading the seven bout card will be super lightweight Dimash Niyazov. Niyazov (14-1-3, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York taking on Larry Fryers (12-6-1, 5 KOs) of Albany, New York via Clones, Ireland in a bout scheduled for 10-rounds.

Niyazov is a former New York City police officer, who now works on the force in St. Petersburg, Florida.

In six-round bouts, Pierre Hubert Dibombe (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of France takes on the tough veteran Derrick Findley (35-29-1, 25 KOs) of Merrillville, Indiana in a super middleweight bout.

The 31 year old Dibombe is looking to continue his undefeated ledger and throw his name in the hats in the loaded super middleweight division against the likes of Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant and WBA champion David Morrell.

Popular Philadelphia based heavyweight Joey Dawejko (24-10-4, 13 KOs) takes on Dennis Vance Jr.(4-9, 2 KOs) of South Branch, Michigan

Victor Darocha (11-6-1, 7 KOs) of Miami, Florida battles Leandro Da Silva (3-7, 2 KOs) of Woburn, Massachusetts in a light heavyweight contest.

Popular 23 year-old Irishman, Edward Donovan (6-0, 1 KO) of Limerick, Ireland battles Nelson Morales (3-6) of Scranton, PA in a welterweight contest.

Seeing action in four-round bouts will be middleweight Taiwo Afolabi (6-0, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, NY and welterweight Khaalid Billings (1-0, 1 KO) of Rockaway Queens, NY against opponents to be named.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are $65, $95, and $175 and can be purchased at www.cseboxing.com