Tripleheader: Boxing returns to Outaouais on Sept 8

Following the resounding success of the EOTTM gala on October 27 last year, which marked the return of professional boxing to Outaouais after a few years of absence, the Montreal promoter is back with a second event on September 8 at the Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy.

The card will feature the new NABF super-lightweight champion, Steve Claggett, as well as local talents Alexandre Gaumont, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, and Harley-David O’Reilly. The evening will be broadcast live on Punching Grace and ESPN+.

Albertan Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs) has consistently captivated boxing fans with his explosive and electrifying performances, as demonstrated in October last year when he stopped Jonathan Jose Eniz in the 4th round.

Since then, known as “The Dragon,” he claimed the NABF title at 140 lbs with an impressive victory over former WBO world champion Alberto Machado, who had to withdraw from the fight in the 3rd round. Claggett continues his ascent to the top of the division and hopes that his bout on September 8 will earn him a place in the world’s top 10.

“You saw the dragon roar on June 1, but I haven’t shown all my fire yet! I’m excited to climb the rankings and make an even bigger impact on the world stage! This title puts me in contention for something greater, and I won’t stop until I reach where I want to be: world champion! With my team in my corner and Eye of the Tiger behind me, I know we’ll get there,” said Steve Claggett.

Buckingham’s pride, Alexandre Gaumont (8-0, 6 KOs), continues to rack up expedient victories and intends to dazzle his fans once again on September 8 as he competes in his first 8-round bout of his career. Fighting in front of his hometown in Gatineau is a matter of the heart and an honor for the Gaumont family, as expressed by Marcellin, Alexandre’s father and coach:

“The region had its boxing hero in Gaétan Hart, whom I met 47 years ago. He is a true inspiration to us. Now, it’s Alexandre who follows in his footsteps to revive boxing in Gatineau. His will to win and all the efforts he has put into training in recent months will be reflected once again on September 8, and we are thrilled to know that Mr. Hart will be ringside once again to witness the next generation’s performance.”

It will be a particularly special night for Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (5-1, 2 KOs), who will be fighting in front of her hometown for the first time since turning professional. Currently ranked 4th in the world in her weight class according to BoxRec and 7th in the IBO heavyweight division, she has experienced rapid progress since her return to the ring in March. She aims to secure her third consecutive victory and is actively working to sharpen her skills to deliver an unforgettable performance:

“September 8 is an important date for me. Before my return, I wanted to step back into the ring, and now my wish is to fight in front of my people. It will be a memorable night! Finally, the people of Outaouais, including those from my adopted city of Mont-Laurier, will be able to witness my fight. I’m currently training to gain mass while maintaining my weight, and I can’t wait to show you a stronger and more explosive Vany in the ring! See you in September!”

Harley-David O’Reilly (1-0, 1 KO) made a lasting impression on boxing fans during his professional debut on October 27 last year, delivering one of the most spectacular and memorable knockouts of the year on the Canadian scene against Beauceron Hubert Poulin. He will be returning on September 8 alongside EOTTM’s proteges, Luis Santana (9-0, 3 KOs), Avery Martin Duval (10-0-1, 6 KOs), Thomas Chabot (9-0, 7 KOs), Christopher Guerrero (7-0, 3 KOs), and Jhon Orobio (3-0, 3 KOs), who will also be participating in the event. The opponents for the card will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase on the Ticketmaster network starting this Thursday, June 8, at 12:00 PM.