Date and opponent change for Josh Kelly on DAZN

Josh Kelly’s high-stakes clash with the unbeaten Gabriel Corzo has been pushed back to Saturday, July 15.

Kelly, the No2 ranked super welterweight in the world, suffered an injury in training this week, and so the Wasserman Boxing event in Newcastle will take place three weeks later.

All tickets bought for the original date remain valid for the new date of July 15, with Kelly vs Corzo still being staged at the Vertu Motors Arena, in Newcastle as planned.

The 29-year-old’s meeting with the unbeaten Argentinian will be shown live and exclusive around the world on DAZN..

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “Josh has been firing on all cylinders in the gym of late, and was itching to get back in the ring in front of his brilliant fans.

“However, he suffered an injury in training which means we have to push his return back three weeks.

“But Josh will be ready for July 15, where he will deliver a statement performance to the rest of the division, live on DAZN.”

For any ticket holder unable to make the new date of July 15, and who requires a full refund, please get in touch with your point of contact within the next seven days.