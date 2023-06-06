Ryan Rozicki steps up to heavyweight after opponent pulls out

European Champion Jean Jacques Olivier of France pulls out of fight with no explanation

European champion Jean Jacques Olivier (15-2-1, 10KO) has pulled himself out of the June 10th bout in Halifax. Ryan Rozicki (17-1-0, 16KOs) steps up to heavyweight to take on Zamig Atakishiyev (8-1-1, 6KOs) of Azerbaijan for 10 rounds or less.

“The fight will have a catch weight of 216 lbs and although this isn’t our optimal path, no one in his weight class wants any part of the Bruiser (Rozicki). He (Rozicki) is a small cruiserweight and although we don’t want to give any advantage away to Zamig, there is literally no other options” – Stated Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions Daniel Otter.

“We want to give a massive thank you to Zamig and his team for taking this fight on such short notice, may the best man win”- Furthered Otter.

Zamig is no stranger to Canadian boxing, currently residing in Toronto, having his last bout in Montreal against heavyweight top prospect and undefeated Canadian champion Alexis Barriere (10-0-0, 8KOs) back in March of this year. Atakishiyev will be looking to use his significant weight advantage to upset the world ranked Rozicki to propel his own career.

The co main event will see current WBC World Youth title holder Pedro “Simba” Bernal (11-1,3KOs) collide with former World title challenger Tyson “The Prince of Hali” Cave (35-3,13KOs) for 8 rounds or less.

The undercard will see Rozicki’s TLP stablemate, Ukrainian Light Heavyweight standout Artur Ziyatdinov (14-1-0, 10KOs) pitted against Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares (7-2-1, 4Kos) of Mexico.

The card will also include further local talent with a trio of fighters from Halifax taking on all Canadian opposition. Kyle McNeil (13-4-1, 2KOs) against Dylan Rushton (2-9-3) of Ontario, Canada for 8 rounds or less in the welterweight division. Brett Beaton (3-1, 2KOs) taking on Mikhail Miller (3-7-1) of Ontario, Canada and Daniel Beaupre (3-2, 2KOs) pitted against Drake Olchowecki (1-2-0) of Ontario, Canada.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by triller beginning at 7:00 PM AST.