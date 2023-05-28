Ashton Sylve scores shutout win over Adam Kipenga

In the inaugural installment of MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects, Ashton ‘H2O’ Sylve demonstrated why he is one of the most electrifying young fighters by defeating Adam Kipenga by unanimous decision (80-72 x3).

Sylve controlled the fight from start to finish, in his first ever fight to go the distance, delivering a barrage of blows to the Tanzanian Southpaw for the full eight rounds.

The co-main event featured Kevin Brown vs. Julian “Quiet Storm” Smith for the WBA Super Lightweight Continental Americas Title. Kevin Brown won the title by unanimous decision (96-94, 96-94, 98-92).

Smith fought hard through all ten rounds in an action packed bout. In a heavyweight battle Lorenzo Medina defeated Angel Napoles by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 58-56), while Bryce Henry took down Jamar Pemberton in the broadcast opener by unanimous decision in a tightly contested match (38-37, 38-37, 38-37).

The “Most Valuable Prospects” card is produced by Most Valuable Promotions, with BoxLab Promotions serving as the official licensed promoter. The Caribe Royale Resort is the series’ official title sponsor and host for each event, while DAZN aired Most Valuable Prospects across its platforms as a part of its subscription package.

MVP’s co-founder Jake Paul and world-renowned undisputed featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, Shadasia Green, Fat Joe, Edgar Berlanga, Damian Priest and other special guests were all in attendance for the inaugural event.

There are three more installments of Most Valuable Prospects events set for 2023 in Orlando at the Caribe Royale Resort. On August 18th undefeated super lightweight prospect, Nester Bravo will headline Most Valuable Prospects II, while the next events will take place on October 27th and December 15th.