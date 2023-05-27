Diego Pacheco to headline July 7 in Monterrey after inking deal

Diego Pacheco has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and the Super-Middleweight sensation headlines Matchroom’s latest fight night in Mexico, defending his WBO International and USWBC titles against Manuel Gallegos on Friday July 7 in Monterrey, live worldwide on DAZN – with co-main action provided by Matchroom’s latest signing, Super-Featherweight star Rocky Hernandez, who takes on unbeaten Venezuelan Joniker Tovar.

Pacheco (18-0 KOs 15 KOs) turned pro with Hearn in December 2018 and the rangy Super-Middleweight has grown into one of the hottest properties in the sport, closing in on the big-guns at 168lbs and doing so with his trademark fearsome power.

The 22 year old stepped through the ropes for the first time in the UK in his last outing, stopping Jack Cullen in four rounds in Liverpool – a 15th win inside the distance in his 18 fights in the paid ranks to date.

The LA talent steps through the ropes for the seventh time as a pro, and does so over ten rounds against Gallegos (19-1-1 16 KOs) the #2 ranked 168lber in Mexico behind Canelo Alvarez, who is ranked #11 in the WBO. The Mexican will be the latest to try to halt Pacheco’s rise, and the LA native is thrilled to be continuing his journey with the global leader in boxing and expects that ride to take him to World title action soon.

“I am very happy and excited to be extending me deal with Matchroom,” said Pacheco. “We have bene on the path to the top for nearly five years and I couldn’t be in a better place to achieve my goals – to become World champion, to be unified and undisputed, and to be a role model for young kids in LA and Mexico to chase their dreams.

“I’m so happy to be headlining in Mexico on July 7. It will be a good fight against the #2 ranked Super-Middleweight in Mexico – and when I win, I’ll be one step closer to getting to that World title shot.”

“I hope Pacheco is prepared to fight for his life on July 7, because I’m coming to take everything he’s got,” said Gallegos.

Pacheco’s deal comes hot on the heels of the signature of Super-Featherweight star Hernandez, and the WBC #1 ranked KO artist faces Tovar over ten rounds in Monterrey.

Hernandez (33-1 30 KOs) inked a long-term deal with Eddie Hearn today and will look to cement his status as the leading contender for the World champions at 130lbs – but unbeaten Venezuelan Tovar (21-0-1 16 KOs) says Hernandez’s bow with Matchroom will end in tears, reminding the Mexican that fellow countryman Roger Gutierrez stunned him in a round in July 2019 – the sole blemish on Hernandez’s record.

“I’m fighting another undefeated fighter to show that I’m the number one Super-Featherweight in the world and to show my promoter they made the right choice,” said Hernandez. “I’m here for 10 rounds but if he goes before then he goes!”

““We all saw what happened the last time Rocky fought a Venezuelan,” said Tovar. “This fight will be the exact same result. I have been waiting for an opportunity to showcase my talents on a big stage, and now it presents itself. I want to thank my promoter Mr. Shane Shapiro of Shapiro Sports & Ent., Mr. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, and DAZN for giving me this massive moment.”

“What a great day for Matchroom and DAZN in America and Mexico – securing two of the best young fighters out there and putting them together on a card in Monterrey,” said Hearn.

“Diego is the best young talent in the game – and we are delighted to have extended his deal with us. From the day he first put pen to paper with us in October 2018, there’s been no doubt in my mind that he would get to the very top.

“We’ve watched Diego blossom in and out of the ring; a powerful puncher with venom and a humble young man with his community and family in his heart – Diego can become a massive star in America and Mexico, and we are with him every step of the way.

“Rocky can almost reach out and touch that World title shot. This one is slated for ten rounds, but when you look at their respective records, both guys will be looking for an early night. Joniker is dangerous and confident, but with the champions at 130lb tuned in, Rocky will want to shine, and I expect him to do just that.”

The venue in Monterrey and ticket details will be released next week.