Mary Spencer forced to withdraw from June 1 card after injury

Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) has been forced to postpone her fight against Brazilian Adriana Dos Santos Araujo (6-1, 1 KO) due to a back injury sustained in training.

The bout, which was scheduled for Thursday, June 1 on the boxing card featuring Erik Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KOs) against Jose De Jesus Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs), will be postponed to a later date.

“I am extremely disappointed not to fight after putting in so much time and effort in the gym. I’m looking forward to getting well and having another opportunity to get in the ring and show what we’ve been working on in training,” said Mary Spencer.

The #BazinyanMacias gala presented by Eye of the Tiger on Thursday, June 1st at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal now has 8 fights. The event will be broadcasted simultaneously around the world at 6:30pm on Punching Grace.