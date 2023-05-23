“Gucci Manny” Flores to battle Walter Santibanes on June 8

The pride of the Coachella Valley, Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (15-0, 11 KOs), will headline his first-ever Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN card on Thursday, June 8 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

He will face Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibanes (11-2, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight fight. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m.

PT, the first fight will begin at approximately 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide DAZN broadcast begins at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-main event, female boxing veteran and former two-division world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-12-4, 19 KOs) of Hay River, Canada will return to the ring after a valiant WBA World Championship rematch against Erika Cruz in September 2022.

Mrdjenovich will face former world title contender of Santiago, Colombia, Calista “Cali” Silgado (21-16-4, 16 KOs). The two will fight in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Information on the complete undercard will be announced soon.

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

Tickets for the June 8 show go on-sale today at 12:00 p.m. PT and are priced at $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.