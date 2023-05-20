Charles Conwell asks WBC for interim title crack versus Brian Mendoza

World Ranked and Undefeated Junior Middleweight Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell, (18-0, 13 KOs), has petitioned the World Boxing Council (WBC) for a world title fight against WBC Interim Champion Brian Mendoza, (22-2, 16 KOs).

Conwell is currently ranked #2 in the division by the WBC and managed by Mark Habibi and Wise Owl Boxing. He is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

Said Conwell, “Mendoza had a tremendous knockout victory over Sebastian Fundora but my time is now. I’m ready for the challenge of fighting him and to become a world champion.”

Concurred Habibi, “We’re excited about this opportunity for Charles and look forward to working with the WBC for the fight to take place in the near future. Charles is ready to become a world champion now.”

The 25-year-old Conwell last fought on November 26, 2022 defeating hard-hitting Dominican Juan Carlos Abreu.

The 2016 U.S. Olympian also holds victories over Juan Carlos Rubio, Patrick Day, Wendy Toussaint, Madiyar Ashkeyev and Courtney Pennington.

Mendoza knocked out Sebastian Fundora in spectacular fashion on April 8 to garner the world title. He has now won three fights in a row.