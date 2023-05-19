Tyson Fury launches wild social media frenzy aimed at rivals

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returned to social media with an astonishing rant aimed at several of his rivals and a controversial podcaster.

“The Gypsy King” launched a frenzy of posts after vowing to take a break from the platforms until a fight got announced for the summer.

Breaking that silence, an outlandish Fury released clip after clip against anyone who said anything negative about him in the media.

One of those was Joe Rogan, who caused a stir through his podcast during the pandemic.

Tyson Fury launches tirade

On Fury or UFC titleholder Jon Jones being the best top division fighter in the world, Rogan said on his podcast: “You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet?

“If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black. Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer, but he doesn’t have a chance in hell of making it out of that room.

“He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch. I don’t see that happening, man.

“The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. You’ll be so stunned when he gets his hands around you.”

Fury responded during one of several videos on a busy Thursday for his channels.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me. I’ve been off all the social media and didn’t reply to that little bald-headed m*****.

“I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own.

“Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f****** problem.”

Fury vs Jones

Getting involved himself, Jones replied: “Hey Tyson, it seems like Joe may have struck a nerve.

“I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage.

“If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, call Dana [White]. I’ll help you out.

Opponent struggles

Fury also blasted Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou and challenged Frank Warren to get him a summer event. The call came after his US promoter Bob Arum stated Fury wouldn’t be out again until December.

Ngannou stated: “I have been here the whole time. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official.”

Zhilei Zhang, Michael Hunter, and Frank Sanchez all put their names in the hat to be Fury’s opponent in his next bout.

Right now, Fury is struggling to nail down a UK clash due to a lack of options in the mainstream. He’s already beaten Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, leaving British foes at a minimum.

