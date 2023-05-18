Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s title shot rescheduled after rhabdomyolysis flare-up

A new date has been set for the highly anticipated clash between undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and World Champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) of Kaunas, Lithuania.

Stanionis’ puts his WBA Regular Welterweight Title on the line in a fight originally scheduled for April 29.

The bout was postponed after Ortiz, Jr. suffered a rhabdomyolysis flare-up due to long COVID.

The 12-round championship showdown will now take place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on July 8 and will be broadcast worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Stanionis vs. Ortiz, Jr will go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. CT and are priced at $250, $150, $100, $75 and $50 not including applicable service charges.

Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or by using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device.

Stanionis vs. Ortiz, Jr. is a 12-round fight for the WBA Regular Welterweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place on Saturday, July 8 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.