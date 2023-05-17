Kenneth Sims Jr. wants the best at 140 following close decision win

It was a perfect weekend for GH3 Promotions fighters as Kenneth Sims won a WBA Super Lightweight Elimination bout in Las Vegas, while Junior Younan remained undefeated and Otha Jones III was impressive in Orlando.

“This was a great weekend for our fighters. I am so proud of Kenny Sims for the effort he had on Saturday night. He has persevered through so much over the last couple of years, and his hard work paid off and is now in line to fight for a world title.

“Junior Younan and Otha Jones both have so much ability and they are both getting back on track in their respective ways, and only good things are in their future,” said Vito Mielnicki of GH3 Promotions.

Kenneth Sims Jr. outlasted former world title challenger Batyr Akhmedov by taking a 12-round majority decision in a junior welterweight Elimination bout.

The two traded hard shots throughout the high-punch count affair. Sims fought that few rounds with a closed right eye.

Sims landed 309 of 832 punches. Akhmedov landed 331 of 933.

Sims, 139.25 lbs of Chicago, won by scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114 and is now 20-2-1. Akhmedov, 138.75 lbs of Las Angeles is 9-3.

“This is what I’ve been waiting on for years,” said Sims, who won for the seventh straight fight. “I’m not supposed to be here right now. That’s what they say. Ain’t nobody thought I would be here right now. And I know that I’m the best so at 140 it’s whatever. I’m ready for anyone.”

“I want the winner of the main event. I want that title. That’s it. Whoever wins the main event, that’s who I want.”

Lightweight Otha Jones III scored an emphatic four-round unanimous decision over Marcello Williams on Friday night at The Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Jones was dominant in his performance as he boxed very well by working behind a great jab. Williams was never able to mount any offense, and Jones won by scores of 40-35on all cards.

Jones of Toledo, Ohio is now 7-1-1.

Jones is managed by Split-T Management.

Also in Orlando, super middleweight Junior Younan remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over Alan Campa.

Campa was very aggressive, but Younan was able to fight at his own pace, and catch Campa with some good shots on the way in. Ypunan of Brooklyn, NY won by scores of 78-74 and 77-75 twice to raise his record to 18-0-1. Campa of Mexico is 18-8.