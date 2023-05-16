Serhii Bohachuk to battle Patrick Allotey on July 22 at Chumash

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions heads to the beautiful Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday, July 22 with a sensational ten-round main event featuring WBC #3 Ranked Super Welterweight, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (22-1, 22 KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine defending his WBC Continental Americas Championship against Former World Title Challenger, Patrick Allotey, (42-4, 32 KOs), of Accra, Ghana, broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Tickets, priced at $105, $85, $75, $65 and $55 are Now On-Sale and can be purchased through the Chumash Casino Resort. The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Said Tom Loeffler, “We are excited to announce our next Hollywood Fight Nights Show on Saturday, July 22 live on UFC Fight Pass.

“We are looking forward to bringing World Class Boxing back to Chumash Casino Resort with Serhii Bohachuk defending his WBC Continental Americas Championship against tough Patrick Allotey. This will be a great boxing weekend for fans to come to the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.”

“I’m happy to be back in the ring on July 22 and looking forward to defending my WBC title against Patrick Allotey,” said Serhii Bohachuk. “I saw him fight for the world title against Jaime Munguia and think this will be another great challenge to show I am ready to become a world champion.”

Internationally known for his show-stopping knockouts which have accounted for all of his victories, the 28-year-old Bohachuk returns to battle following a sixth-round stoppage of Nathaniel Gallimore on January 27, 2023, his fourth straight victory.

Among his other knockout wins during this impressive streak include Aaron Coley, Raphael Igbokwe and Brandon Baue.

The hard-hitting Allotey, from the boxing rich country of Ghana, challenged current top-rated middleweight Jaime Munguia in a hotly contested world championship battle in 2019.

Most recently he scored an eighth-round stoppage of Hamisi Maya on March 22, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Among the other notable names Allotey has clashed with over his sixteen years as a professional include Kanat Islam, Patrick Teixeira and Charles Manyuchi.