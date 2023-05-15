The King’s Speech: Deontay Wilder’s defeat battle cry unlikely at 38

Deontay Wilder is no closer to regaining the world heavyweight title despite a vow to do so after his first loss.

The 38-year-old was dropped and badly beaten by Tyson Fury in February 2020. He subsequently made a lengthy speech declaring himself “The King.”

Wilder said he’d not only avenge his loss to Fury, but he would once against sit on the throne as the best top-division fighter on the planet.

Sadly, one victory since losing to Fury twice tells its own story.

Deontay Wilder speech

“Hello, my people. My Bomb Squad army. My Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know I am here.

“Your king is here. We aren’t going nowhere, for the war has just begun. I will rise again. I’m strong. I am a king. You can’t take my pride. I am a warrior. I’m a king that will never give up. I’m a king that will fight to the death.

“And if anyone doesn’t understand that, don’t understand what it is to go to war. [They] don’t understand what it is to fight.

“We will rise again. We will regain the title. I will be back. We will hold our heads up high. Your king is in great spirits. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and regain the title.

“I’ll see you in a few months, for the war has just begun. All my love to all my people.”

Tyson Fury revenge vow

Wilder’s vow to gain revenge on two-time opponent Tyson Fury was also given the Mojahed Fudailat treatment in a comical animation.

Known for the Gennadiy Golovkin’ Big Drama Show’ ending to his clips, Fudailat has become notorious among combat sports fans for his hilarious parodies.

He gave Wilder’s speech the video treatment after the American stated intentions to defeat Fury in a trilogy bout.

Dressed in his ring walk attire and his own castle, Wilder begins his speech in the video after Phantom Of The Opera plays.

It’s not long before appearances are made by Brit rivals Anthony Joshua and Fury.

Comedy transpires as Fury ramps up his taunts to the “Bronze Bomber.” – As we all know, Fury repeated his win in October 2021.

Wilder has since failed to land a world title and is currently linked to fighting Anthony Joshua in a non-title fight.

If he wins, Wilder will be pushing 39 before he can regain the heavyweight title.

