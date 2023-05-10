Miguel Cotto drafts another fighter to roster – signs Yariel Santiago

The undefeated prospect from Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Yariel Santiago saw one of his goals as a professional boxer come true by signing with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

Yariel, 27, is coming off the most important victory of his young career when he had a solid unanimous decision victory against the previously undefeated Harold Laguna on April 22 at Cancha Pepín Cestero in Bayamón.

Santiago is trained by Emilio ‘Millo’ Lozada’, the recently selected ‘Trainer of the Year’ by the Puerto Rico Professional Boxing Commission and managed by Ricardo Figueroa, has a professional record of 6 wins without losses with 2 knockouts.

“I am extremely excited, grateful to God. It is a very big moment in my career. I worked very hard for this moment and walking out of my most recent fight was the biggest prize.

“Expect a lot from me, I can adjust to any style and everyone saw it. My dream is to be a world champion and we are not going to rest until we achieve it,’ commented Yariel Santiago.

“We are very proud and happy to have Yariel with us in the company. He is a warrior and we know that he has the talent to be great and be crowned world champion.

“We have seen his evolution and we are certainly looking forward to seeing him in the ring again at our next event on July 12,” commented Héctor Soto, president and promoter of Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.