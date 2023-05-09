Shakan Pitters gets decisive points win in Birmingham

All three winning fighters made huge statements for their careers going forward in tonight’s undercard action, live at the Resorts World Arena Birmingham, and streamed live on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel.

Whether it was Shakan Pitters and Cori Gibbs bouncing back from devastating losses, or Danny Quartermaine delivering on the biggest stage of his career so far, this undercard showed that no-one can be written off in boxing, and a boxer can reach greatness from any position on the card, if they have the determination to keep fighting.

Pitters and Gibbs both gave punch-perfect performances, using footwork and a disciplined jab to outclass talented opponents across eight rounds, whereas Quartermaine used every skill in his arsenal to totally outperform a veteran opponent and force a stoppage. The level of talent across all of British boxing runs deep, and keeps undercards stacked with quality.

Full Undercard Results:

Shakan Pitters def. Joel McIntyre – PTS (80-72)

Cori Gibbs def. Jimmy First – PTS (78-74)

Danny Quartermaine def. Christian Lopez Flores – TKO Rd 4 (2:58)

*The event’s main card is airing now, live and exclusive in the UK on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm*

Shakan Pitters def. Joel McIntyre – PTS (80-72)

6 foot 6 inch tall Light Heavyweight giant Shakan Pitters gave an astute performance to win every single round against a tough opponent in Joel McIntyre who came to win. Pitters used his piston-like jab to great effect across the fight, keeping McIntyre at bay and unable to land any shots, no matter how hard he tried to close the distance.

Pitters used his height and reach advantages very well throughout the fight, controlling the distance smartly and choosing his moments to move forward and inflict damage on McIntyre to perfection. Multiple times throughout the fight, most prominently in the 4th and 6th rounds, Pitters hurt McIntyre with big right hands, but again returned to his highly successful jab rather than become reckless.

Pitters will now be hungry to fight for a British title once again, and mix it up with some of the best Light Heavyweights in the country, as he has done in the past.

Cori Gibbs def. Jimmy First – PTS (78-74)

BOXXER Series winner and Lightweight prospect Cori Gibbs avenged the bizarre first loss of his otherwise perfect career to move to 18-1 as a professional by beating the highly talented Jimmy First. Gibbs suffered the first loss of his career to First in December 2022 in a fight that saw Gibbs deducted three points across the course of the fight for losing his gumshield.

These circumstances make Gibbs’s calm, collected performance, where he used skilled footwork to consistently land shots on Jimmy First without taking any in return. First charged forward doggedly in the second half of the fight, and was able to do some damage when he moved into range, but Gibbs stayed composed and saw out the fight for a points victory.

Danny Quartermaine def. Christian Lopez Flores – TKO Rd 4 (2:58)

Exciting young prospect Danny Quartermaine earned the third stoppage victory of his career to move to 9-0 in a fight that introduced him to boxing fans across the UK in impressive style. Quartermaine, heartily cheered on by hundreds of passionate fans, totally outclassed a 40-fight veteran in Christian Lopez Flores, knocking him down twice before the referee felt Flores couldn’t continue in the final seconds, much to Flores’s protestations.

Quartermaine looks set to rise quickly through the ranks of British boxing. With solid boxing skill, genuine knockout punch power, and a large number of impassioned fans, there could be no limit to how far he could go.