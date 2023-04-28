Super bantamweight Mea Motu fights in Auckland this July

Mea Motu will make the first defence of her IBO Super Bantamweight title in Auckland as soon as July, while her Peach Boxing mates Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone are likely Europe-bound as they close on world title fights of their own.

“Work starts now to find a world class opponent for Mea to defend her title against in Auckland in July,” Dean Lonergan of D+L Events said.

“Mea showed the world just what she was capable of last night – and that was just the beginning.

“Mea is going to be a global star. I’m absolutely certain of that.”

But, before taking on the world on the road, Motu will make her first title defence at home.

“Kiwi sports fans saw something special on Thursday night and they’ll get to see their new world champion in action again very soon, right here at home. That’s only fitting,” Lonergan said.

With another rankings boost imminent on the back of impressive knockout victories, Pampellone and Mikhailovich, though, will need to have their passports ready for what lies ahead.

“Having taken care of business at Fight For Life, Jerome and Andrei are both closing on world title fights,” Lonergan said.

“We’re working with a major international promoter to have Jerome and Andrei fight on huge cards in the European summer.

“Those will be massive, massive fights against opponents ranked in the top five in the world. If they win, both Jerome and Andrei will move into prime position to fight for the mandatory no.1 contender spots in their divisions. When that happens they will be just one fight away from world title shots.

“This is huge for New Zealand boxing. We’ve only had a handful of world champions in our entire history. So to have a new world champion and two more on the cusp at the same time is quite incredible.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for Kiwi boxing fans.”