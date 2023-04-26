USA Boxing leaves IBA in favor of World Boxing Olympic bid

USA Boxing announces termination of membership from International Boxing Association (IBA) and intent to submit membership application to World Boxing International Federation.

Dear USA Boxing Members:

Later this morning, April 26, 2023, and after this communication is sent to you, USA Boxing will send a letter of termination to IBA’s Secretary General exercising USA Boxing’s right under Section 12 CESSATION (Termination) OF MEMBERSHIP.

This means USA Boxing will no longer be a member of IBA, effective immediately.

USA Boxing will commit full support to World Boxing’s efforts to seek provisional recognition of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and as an International Federation (IF) for the sport of Olympic-style boxing, Paralympic Boxing (Adaptive) and Esport Boxing.

On March 22, 2023, USA Boxing Board of Directors met in Executive Session and USABoxing’s Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution approving these actions.