Camacho Jr. to launch Macho Cup in Spanish Harlem this week

Boxing champion Hector Camacho Jr. will host a special press conference announcing the launch of the Macho Cup Amateur Boxing Event.

Named in honor of his slain father, Hector “Macho” Camacho, the legendary Puerto Rican world champion boxer and entertainer who lost his life in senseless drive-by shooting.

The free event will feature a series of amateur boxing matches sanctioned by USA Boxing Metro, presented by Gym X Boxing Gym, EntroBox, American Dream Presents, and Hector Camacho Jr.

The press conference will take place at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 27th, at the East Harlem neighborhood where Macho Camacho grew up, at the James Weldon Johnson Community Center, located at 1833 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY.

The historic event is part of Camacho Jr’s Gloves Up Guns Down, a national social justice initiative that promotes boxing as a positive, healthy alternative to senseless gun violence. “Having lost my dad to a bullet, I’m committed to continue to raise awareness, provide hope while making a difference in our communities,” said Camacho Jr.

Hector “Macho” Camacho, East Harlem legend, won three New York State Golden Gloves tournaments before becoming a world champion boxer in three weight classes, WBC Super Featherweight, WBC Lightweight, and WBO Junior Welterweight.

Hector “Macho” Camacho was the prized fighter that sent Sugar Ray Leonard into permanent retirement in 1997. On November 20, 2012, world champion boxer, who fought his way out of the rough streets of Spanish Harlem’s, was killed in a drive-by shooting in Puerto Rico.

The inaugural Macho Cup will take place May 18th, kicking off a festive week of celebration honoring the fighting pride of Spanish Harlem. It will include renaming 115th Street and Lexington Avenue, Macho Camacho Way, to be held on May 20th.

In addition to the historic renaming of the street, Bally’s Sports will air a special 60-minute documentary – “Macho Camacho Way” – chronicling the events leading up to the renaming and the festive celebration that will follow. Produced by Ron Johnson and Hector Camacho Jr., the film will premiere in June of 2023 on Bally’s linear and digital channels.

