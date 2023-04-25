Haney vs Lomachenko ESPN+ undercard swells for May 20

A pair of 19-year-old lightweight prodigies are set to return in separate bouts as part of the ESPN+-streamed undercard to the PPV main event headlined by the undisputed lightweight championship battle between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Undefeated Las Vegas native Emiliano Fernando Vargas will take on an opponent to be named in a four-round bout, and Cleveland-born southpaw Abdullah Mason will face Desmond Lyons in a six-rounder.

Vargas’ return, Mason-Lyons and additional undercard fights will be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The stream will precede a two-fight ESPN telecast featuring the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title showdown between Australia’s former world champion Andrew Moloney and Japan’s undefeated former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani. Moloney-Nakatani and the return of middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Haney vs. Lomachenko main card will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the event’s exclusive digital distributor in the United States, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Priced at $59.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

The PPV undercard features a 10-round junior lightweight co-feature between two-division world champion Oscar Valdez and Adam “BluNose” Lopez in a rematch of their 2019 battle.

In the PPV opener, rising lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla will take on big-punching Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila in a 10-round clash.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Devin Haney Promotions and DiBella Entertainment, tickets are on sale now at axs.com.

Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) was a seven-time national amateur champion before debuting in the pro ranks in May 2022 with a first-round knockout of Mark Salgado. In October, “El General” signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank and debuted with a highlight-reel knockout over Julio Martinez. Under the guidance of his father and trainer, former world champion Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, the young lightweight has already scored two victories this year, a four-round decision win over Francisco Duque in February and a second-round knockout over Edgar Uvalle in April.

Mason (7-0, 6 KOs) was considered one of the brightest talents in U.S. amateur boxing before signing with Top Rank in October 2021. Mason made his pro debut in November 2021 with a second-round TKO win over Jaylan Phillips. In 2022, Mason went 5-0 with four knockouts. The southpaw phenom is coming off a first-round stoppage over Erick Garcia Benitez in April. Lyons (8-2, 2 KOs) is a 24-year-old South Carolina native who defeated Aaron Jamel Hollis via a six-round decision last May.

In other undercard action streaming on ESPN+:

Junior featherweight Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (8-0, 3 KOs) looks to shine in front of a hometown crowd in an eight-round bout against a to-be-determined foe. Diaz is coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Edgar Joe Cortes last November.

Middleweight slugger Amari Jones (8-0, 7 KOs) will make his 2023 debut in a six-round clash. In 2022, Jones traveled to Melbourne, Australia, and fought on the undercard of both Haney-George Kambosos Jr. fights.