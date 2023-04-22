Tyson Fury the king? Oscar De La Hoya crowning Davis or Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya says the winner of Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will be the king of boxing, something Tyson Fury might take issue with on Sunday.

Fury is the undefeated heavyweight champion, a lineal ruler, and the self-professed ruler of the sport. However, De La Hoya is adamant that the tag will move to the lower divisions this weekend.

“I truly believe that the winner of this fight will be the new king of the sport,” said De La Hoya. “As someone who spent most of his early life in the ring, I know firsthand what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“This is the highest level. I look at Ryan. I know he’s ready. But I look at Ryan’s team; they know he’s ready.”

Oscar De La Hoya

On why Davis could fall to Garcia, De La Hoya added: “When I look at ‘Tank’s’ team’s action throughout the whole promotion, I am left to wonder, ‘Do they really think this guy is ready?’

“Catchweights and rehydration clauses. Late afternoon weigh-ins. All these small, petty requirements point to a team looking to protect their fighter.

“Why would they protect their fighter unless they don’t think he’s ready for this moment?

“I really believe that ‘Tank’s’ team is worried he will lose. When you’re a young fighter, nothing feels worse than your team not believing in you.”

As De La Hoya is siding with his man, Garcia, he expects Golden Boy to have the world’s number one at the final bell.

“With a win, Ryan doesn’t become this generation’s Oscar De La Hoya. He becomes this generation’s Ryan Garcia.

“Even before he was a superstar, I’ve always said that Ryan Garcia could become even bigger than Canelo. Even bigger than Oscar De La Hoya. Bigger than whoever. ”

Davis vs Garcia

Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather‘s trusted advisor, agrees Davis vs Garcia is that significant.

“The talk is done. It’s go-time this Saturday – the biggest fight in boxing.

“We believe in Tank 1000%. So when it comes to what Oscar says, he has no room to talk about anything. We carry ourselves like the A-side because that’s what we are.

“It’s going to be Tank Davis by KO, like I’ve been saying, and it might be early.

“This is a monster event. This is a must-see. If you can’t attend, be sure to tune in on pay-per-view.

“I guarantee you from round one on. It will be nothing but fireworks. This one is ending in a knockout.”

