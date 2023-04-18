Albert Ramirez features on May 5th in Cuernavaca, Mexico

Eye of the Tiger will storm the city of Cuernavaca in Mexico for a fifth time, with this event’s Commando featuring Mehmet Nadir Unal, Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, Leïla Beaudoin as well as the new recruit of EOTTM, the WBA’s world #6 light heavyweight, Albert Ramirez.

The event, which will be presented on May 5 in association with HC Promotions, will be broadcast live on the Punching Grace network starting at 7:30 p.m. – Quebec time.

“COVID has allowed us to connect with promoters around the world. These relationships are crucial because they not only help us find quality opponents for our boxers and thus offer memorable fights to boxing fans, but also allow us to set up satellite events in order to keep our athletes active”, mentioned EOTTM’s managing director Antonin Décarie. “It is extremely important to allow our recruits to fight regularly, especially at the start of their career. And boxing on the road, in less favorable conditions internationally, is also a very important learning experience that they must absolutely experience to prepare them for major fights,” he adds.

Venezuelan southpaw and 2016 Olympian Albert Ramirez (15-0, 14 KOs) will make his first fight within Eye of the Tiger’s ranks as he takes on Ricardo Adrian Luna (25-9-2, 16 KOs) in a bout scheduled for 10 rounds. Renowned for his devastating power that has wreaked havoc since his professional debut in 2018, Ramirez is currently ranked No. 6 in the WBA, #11 in the WBO and #15 in the WBC. He thus represents an important acquisition for the Montreal promoter who intends to make him progress quickly towards championship fights.

The athlete from Témiscouata Leïla Beaudoin (9-0, 1 KO) had a flourishing year in 2022. The one who is currently ranked first in her division in Canada in addition to having pierced the top 5 in the world at 130 lbs according to BoxRec, hopes to solidify her position in the rankings with her performance on May 5 against Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza (3 -4-3, 1 KO).

Outaouais born Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (4-1, 1 KO) offered a powerful performance on March 23 after a little over 5 years of absence while dominating her opponent, Princess Hairston. For her second fight since her association with EOTTM, she will face Giovanna Gonzalez (3-3, 1 KO) in a fight scheduled for 6 rounds.

Mehmet Nadir Unal (3-0, 3 KOs) is forging a reputation as a heavy puncher with his 3 victories by KO in the light heavyweight division. Marc Ramsay’s protege started boxing at the age of 14 and progressed on the national and international scene until earning a place on the Turkish national team for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. On May 5, he will try to add a 4th victory since his professional debut in July 2021 where he is set to face Argentinian Roberto Dionicio Moreno (13-11-1, 2 KOs).