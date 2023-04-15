Fiodor Czerkaszyn, Vito Mielnicki Jr. added to Davis vs Garcia PPV

Rising contender Fiodor Czerkaszyn and sensational prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. will compete in separate bouts that highlight the SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN SHOW on Saturday, April 22 leading up to the much-anticipated Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia pay-per-view event taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The unbeaten middleweight Czerkaszyn will take on Mexico’s Elias Espadas in a 10-round showdown, while the impressive super welterweight prospect Mielnicki, Jr., faces Mexico’s Jose Charles in a 10-round bout streamed live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The show will be hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show co-host and SHOBOX: THE NEW GENERATION® analyst Brian Campbell, who will be accompanied by a pair of special guests. Sports broadcaster Kate Abdo, who covers UEFA Champions League for CBS Sports and is a former PBC studio host, and Ariel Helwani, renowned combat sports journalist and SHOWTIME Basketball podcast host, will both join Campbell in what should be a memorable night of streaming.

These fights lead into a four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT headlined by undefeated rivals Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia in a 12-round showdown.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, TGB Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions and the telecast is produced by SHOWTIME PPV.

The 27-year-old Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) made a successful stateside debut in August 2022, stopping Gilbert Venegas, Jr., in the fourth-round. He followed that up in his most recent outing, as he won a dominant 10-round unanimous decision over veteran power-puncher Nathaniel Gallimore last November on SHOWTIME.

Originally from Ukraine and a citizen of Warsaw, Poland, Czerkaszyn turned pro in 2015 and now owns four 10-round unanimous decisions on his record, hardly losing a round throughout the contests. The 32-year-old Espadas (22-5, 15 KOs) had a five-fight winning streak snapped in his last fight, as he dropped an August 2022 contest to unbeaten prospect Xander Zayas. A native of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, Espadas has fought professionally since 2012 and has also challenged Olympic® Bronze Medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

Representing Roseland, N.J., Mielnicki (14-1, 9 KOs) returns to the ring for the second time this year after stopping Omar Rosales in four rounds in January. The 20-year-old picked up three wins in 2022, earning unanimous decisions over Dan Karpency and Limberth Ponce, plus a stoppage of Jimmy Williams.

Mielnicki first turned heads during his exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro. Fighting out of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Charles (20-3-1, 12 KOs) will look to start a new winning streak after his four-bout run was halted by former world champion Austin Trout in December 2022. The 29-year-old will be fighting in the U.S. for the third consecutive outing when he steps into the ring on April 22.

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs) dueling Mexico’s Valentin Leon Jr. (23-1-2, 19 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds, plus heavyweight prospect Tristan Kalkreuth (9-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round matchup.

Rounding out the card is middleweight prospect Lorenzo Simpson (12-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout against Iowa’s Pachino Hill (8-1-1, 6 KOs), super welterweight prospect Jalil “Major” Hackett (5-0, 4 KOs) battling Jason Phillips (3-3-2) in a four-round fight and bantamweight prospect Cuttino Oliver (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round attraction facing Mexico’s Roberto Cantu Pena (3-2, 3 KOs).