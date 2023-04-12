DAZN PPV announces full card for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

The full card for the blockbuster event between three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ and hard-hitting sensation “King” Ryan Garcia on Saturday, 22nd April is complete.

Making up the co-main event is the WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. battling Ghana’s Sena Agbeko ahead of other thrilling matchups and completing an exciting night of boxing.

The event will be broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, and on DAZN PPV in Australia, New Zealand as well as in various international markets around the world on DAZN*.

The Davis vs. Garcia full card will include:

In the co-main event, is David Morell Jr. making his first defense in 2023 of his WBA Super Middleweight title against Ghana’s Sena Agbek, who is coming in off a run of 12 wins in his last 13 fights.

Gabriel Rosado and Bektemir Melikuziev square off in another Super Middleweight clash between the always exciting American who will be looking to repeat his 2021 highlight-reel KO against the 26-year-old against from Usbekistan.

The opening fight will see undefeated 19-Year-Old sensation Elijah Garcia go against Kevin Salgado after winning 6 of his last 7 fights through KO and hoping to manage the same against the same 26-year-old Mexican.

It all leads into the battle between undefeated rivals Gervonta “TANK” Davis and “KING” Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated 12-round showdown. Davis has become known as one of boxings must-see attractions, selling out arenas in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and most recently, Washington D.C., while Garcia has headlined fights across Los Angeles, Dallas and San Antonio.

Davis vs. Garcia will be live on DAZN around the world and on Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV in the U.S. & Canada and on DAZN PPV in Australia (AUD $14.99), and New Zealand (NZD $14.99).

The fight will be available as part of your regular subscription on DAZN in UK&Ire, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal (Non-Exclusive) and Belgium (Non-Exclusive)