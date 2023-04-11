Boxing photographer Ed Mulholland diagnosed with cancer

Ed Mulholland, a respected boxing photographer featured on World Boxing News regularly, has revealed a cancer fight.

Friend Al Powers notified the World Boxing Council, and through that information, Mulholland needs help in a difficult time.

Powers gave full details to the WBC.

Photographer Ed Mulholland diagnosed with cancer

My dear friend and photography mentor, Ed Mulholland, has been diagnosed with tongue and throat cancer.

As a freelance photographer, he only gets paid when he works, which means he’s unable to support himself financially during this difficult time.

To make matters worse, he has two children in college whom he supports. Also, their family is down a vehicle due to his son’s recent car accident.

For years, Ed has taught me and countless others how to capture life’s moments through the lens. He’s been my mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration to me for over fifteen years.

Ed Mulholland is a highly respected sports photographer known for his ability to capture the energy and emotion of live sporting events.

Whether you know it or not, I guarantee you’ve seen some of Ed’s photos in passing.

Whether it be UFC, Boxing, NFL, or on the glass at the prudential center shooting the Devils, you’ve seen his iconic red Rutgers hat on the sidelines or the ring apron with a smile.

We want to give back to him in any way possible.

Medical expenses

As the medical expenses continue to pile up, we’re raising funds to help him cover his medical and living costs while he undergoes this treatment.

We also want to help him purchase a new vehicle, so he can continue to support his children, Cole and Kylie, and attend his medical appointments.

Last thing anyone needs while going thru this challenging time is to worry about the economics of life-saving treatment.

Ed has always been there for us and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need, and now it’s our turn to be there for him.

Any donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Let’s come together and support him and his family during this challenging time.

World Boxing News

Ed features on WBN through his work with HBO [now retired from boxing], Matchroom, and DAZN. Some of his amazing work has been astounding to view.

From capturing Stephen Smith’s ear half falling off in Las Vegas to many snaps of Gennadiy Golovkin’s rise, Ed is always camera ready.

Please do what you can to make Ed’s journey a winning one.

Furthermore, you can donate to help Ed Mulholland HERE.