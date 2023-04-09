Brandon Valdes triumphs, results from Emerald Casino in Tacoma

Colombian Brandon Valdes captured the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedebol featherweight title and fan favorite super welterweight Neeco “Rooster” Macias had a masterful win in his comeback fight last night at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Toro Promotions Inc., in association with Whitfield Haydon, promoted its first event at Emerald Queen Casino’s state-of-the-art EQC Event Center.

Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs) defeated his Mexican opponent, Angel Antonio “Cochorro” Contreras (15-6-2, 7 KOs), in the main event by way of 10-round unanimous decision that was much more competitive than the final scoring (99-94, 98-92, 98-92) may indicate.

Valdes vs. Contreras was a spirited, back-and-forth match in which Valdes connected on more effective punches, although both fighters enjoyed moments of dominance. Valdes took early control, but Contreras picked up the pace and had Valdes on his bike in the third and fourth rounds. Valdes regained control in the fifth, surviving Contreras’ onslaughts to earn his WBA Fedebol title belt.

Macias (18-2, 11 KOs), fighting out Tehachapi, California, owned the co-featured event and showed no rust after his four-year retirement from the ring versus dangerous Ramon “Nino de Oro” Ayala (25-8-1, 13 KOs).

Rooster” was crowing early because of his patented non-stop action, slamming an overmatched Ayala, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth super lightweight champion, from pillar to post. Like the “Energizer Bunny,” Macias threw nearly 150 punches per round, and Ayala was unable to answer the bell for the sixth round.

A new and improved Macias was on full display again, only the wear and tear his body had suffered in the past due to his aggressive attack mode was absent this fight. Four-years off has revitalized “Rooster,” who simply broke down his Mexican opponent to the point that he could no longer continue fighting after five rounds against the energized Macias.

Washington’s sharp-shooting super welterweight Jon Bryant (7-0, 2 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact with a near shutout of a game Timothy Parks (5-4-1, 4 KOs), taking a one-sided, six-round unanimous decision in convincing style. Bryant landed so many more crisp, counter punches from a wide variety of angles than Parks, who did have his moments during the entertaining bout.

Arizona heavyweight Dante Stone (12-1, 9 KOs) pitched a six-round shutout, winning every round on each of the three judges’ scorecards against previously undefeated Detrailous Webster (5-1, 2 KOs). Stone closed the show strong with a flurry of punches in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Webster.

California super lightweight Josue Cadena had an auspicious professional debut, physically punished Jayden Salway (0-2-1) early and often. Cadena dropped Salway twice in the second round and when a vicious body shot sent Salway to the canvas, referee Louis Jackvony halted the fight at the 30-second mark of the third round.

In an all-out war, Michael Portales (3-1-1, 1 KO) withstood a furious late rally for a hard earned four-round unanimous decision victory over Magarito Hernandez (3-6-1).

Mexican super middleweight Dario Guerrero-Meneses (2-5-1) won a four-round unanimous decisión over Alejandro Avalos (0-2).

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBA FEDEBOL FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs), Barranquilla, Colombia

WDEC10 (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)

Angel Antonio Contreras (15-6-2, 7 KOs), Monterrey Nueva León, México

(Valdes won WBA Fedebol featherweight title)

CO-FEATURE — SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Neeco Macias (18-2, 11 KOs), Tehachapi, CA

WTKO4 (3:00)

Ramon Ayala (25-8-1, 13 KOs), San Francisco, Actualita, México

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Dante Stone (12-1, 9 KOs), Chandler, AZ

WDEC4 (40-46, 40-36, 40-36)

Detrailous Webster (5-1, 2 KOs), Courtland, MS

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Dario Guerrero-Meneses (2-5-1, 0 KOs), Long Beach, CA by way of Mexico

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 39-37)

Alejandro Avalos (0-2), San Antonio, TX

SUPER WELTERWEIGHTS

Jon Bryant (7-0, 2 KOs), Bremerton, WA

WDEC6 (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Timothy Parks (5-4-1, 4 KOs), Loganville, GA

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Josue Cadena (1-0, 1 KO), Auburn, CA

WTKO3 (0:30)

Jayden Salway (0-2-1), Browning, MT

Michael Portales (3-1-1, 1 KO), Haywood, CA

WDEC4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-25)

Magarito Hernandez (3-6-1, 0 KOs), Wapato, WA