Acosta vs Cordova undercard set for April 6 event

The fight card has been finalized for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN scheduled to return on Thursday, April 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The event will feature former World Champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico measuring up against Caracas, Venezuela’s Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight bout.

The action will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Acosta vs. Cordova are still on sale for $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

In the co-main event, San Diego’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (5-0, 4 KOs) will participate in a six-round featherweight fight against Alberto “Pupo” Nieves (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Chavez is returning to the ring after a stellar first-round knockout win against Bryan Perez on March 18 that saw Perez almost fly through the ropes.

On the DAZN broadcast and in a four-round super welterweight fight, Coachella’s Grant Flores (1-0, 1 KO) will face Juan Herrera (0-1-1) of Tijuana, Mexico. Flores made a grand entrance in February with a phenomenal knockout victory in his hometown, and will be looking to impress yet again against Herrera.

Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado will return to the ring in a four-round super featherweight fight against Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Aldimar Silva (22-22, 14 KOs).

Opening up the DAZN broadcast, Cathedral City’s Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) will be matched up against Mychaquell Shields (0-1) of Alpine in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Kicking off fight night, Victorville’s Daniel Luna (1-0, 1 KO) will be looking to add another impressive win in a scheduled four-round lightweight fight against Tipitapa, Nicaragua’s Giovanni Gutierrez (11-4-1, 6 KOs).