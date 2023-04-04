Ellis Zorro vs Hosea Burton set for May 12 at York Hall

Undefeated Ellis Zorro will fight for the vacant WBO European title against former British champion Hosea Burton at York Hall on Friday May 12, live on BT Sport from 7:30pm.

Tickets for the Zorro vs Burton at York Hall on Friday, 12 May are on sale now available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Also, at light heavyweight, Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna returns to London to defend the WBC International title he won in January when he takes on Willy Hutchinson, who is bidding for a maiden title at the weight

Light heavyweight Karol Itauma (9-1, 7 KOs) will look to get back to winning ways in eight-round action following his Wembley defeat to Maderna, with Southampton snapper Ryan Garner (12-0, 6) returning to the ring over six rounds, along with formidable Polish cruiserweight Michal Soczynski (5-0, 2) and welterweight prospects Sean Noakes (4-0, 2) and George Davey (6-0-1, 1).

“I think Ellis Zorro going up against Hosea Burton is a terrific fight and one that can catapult Ellis right into the thick of the cruiserweight mix if he is successful,” said promoter Frank Warren. “It is a real 50-50 because Hosea is a rejuvenated force now he has stepped up from light heavyweight.

“I am also looking forward to seeing Willy Hutchinson come of age at light heavyweight and make good on his obvious potential against a quality opponent who we know all about. The same goes for Ryan Garner, who is back in the ring after missing out for much of last year through no fault of his own. Ryan remains a top quality operator and just needs to crack on now and get in some big fights.”

Boxxer cruiserweight tournament winner Zorro (15-0, 6) returned to traditional action with a hard-fought points triumph over Dec Spelman in September of last year and now bids for a maiden professional title belt.

Burton (28-3, 12) jumped up to cruiserweight after being defeated by Dan Azeez in a British title challenge in November 2021. The 34-year-old became British champion in 2016 via a stoppage of Miles Shinkwin and previously challenged for the WBO European title.

Hutchinson (15-1, 11) has clocked up two impressive stoppage victories since returning to light heavyweight after making an unsuccessful tilt at the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles against Lennox Clarke in 2021.

The experienced Maderna (29-10, 19) stopped Itauma via a big right at Wembley Arena to win the vacant WBC International belt, with the Argentinean having previously come up against the likes of Artur Beterbiev, Jose Uzcategui and Fedor Chudinov.

Tickets for the York Hall cracker on Friday, 12 May are on sale now available from ticketmaster.co.uk.