Rockin Fights 44 card announced for May 13

The buzz is in the air, which can only mean one thing, another critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” is around the corner at The Paramount.

On Saturday May 13, Star Boxing returns to Pollstar’s #1 rated Club Venue in the World for the 44th edition of “Rockin’ Fights,” for an event that is shaping up as a night to be remembered.

With great anticipation, returning to the ring is newly sworn-in officer for the Suffolk County Police Department and hometown undefeated super lightweight prospect, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, NY 12-0 4KO’s).

Vargas makes his highly anticipated return to the ring at “Rockin’ Fights” after taking time off due to his required police academy training. After the 18 month police training hiatus, Vargas will walk into that ring for the first time as a Police Officer. Long Island is clamoring for the return of “El Toro” in an 8-round super lightweight bout and tickets have been moving fast.

Two other exciting 8-round bouts will be featured along with the return of Alex Vargas. Fans will be treated to the return of former WBC FECARBOX Champion, and Paramount veteran, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (20-4-1 8KO’s) as he faces Dublin, Ireland’s KEANE “ICE MAN” MCMAHON (7-3 4KO’s) in a cross-roads welterweight bout. Both Gonzalez and McMahon are looking to capitalize on the opportunity with the hope that a victory on May 13 will catapult into a bigger opportunity.

In another highly anticipated bout, Star Boxing will do a “take 2” on undefeated super lightweight and former Irish prospect of the year, “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” RYAN O’ROURKE (9-0 2KO’S) who will throw down with southpaw, DASHAUN “TOO SWEET” JOHNS (Brooklyn, NY 4-2 3KO’S) in a step-up fight that will pit two hungry, up and coming fighters in an significant early career 8-round fight.

O’Rourke returns to the United States where he has gained momentum with his recent victories at Star Boxing’s “Shore Wars” and “Rivers Casino Fight Night.” John’s returns to the Paramount for the second time, stating that for him, this fight is “unfinished business.” The previously scheduled O’Rourke-Johns bout in March was postponed due to O’Rourke falling ill with the flu.

In a 6-round light heavyweight bout, Irish born, Yonkers based, undefeated power puncher, and former Star Boxing intern, HARLEY “HEAVY HANDS” BURKE (7-0 6KO’s), will make his Star Boxing debut at The Paramount when he takes on KAMRON HUMPHREY (3-1 2KO’s) of Brooklyn, New York. Burke will fight in his home state of New York for the first time against Humphrey who will make his second appearance in the “Rockin’ Fights” series. Humphrey earned a TKO victory last March at Rockin’ Fights 41, but on May 13, Burke hopes to put an end to Humphrey’s success at the venue.

Bronx-bred fire fighter LOU “IL MARTELLO” MAIETTA (2-3-1) will lace up the gloves in a rematch with LEVAN LOUTSOUPITZE (Astoria, NY 0-1) over 4 rounds at the light heavyweight max. The two fought an entertaining 4 rounder in Star Boxing’s “Jersey City Fight Night,” and had the crowd on their feet with every blow. Loutsoupitze vows to avenge his loss, meanwhile Maietta looks to prove his unanimous decision victory was no fluke.

Finally, in 4 rounds of action, Passaic New Jersey’s, ERICK PEREZ will make his pro debut in a super featherweight bout vs DOM BREEN of Staten Island, New York (0-1).

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA, had this to say about Rockin’ Fights 44, “We are happy to be back at The Paramount on May 13. It is our home away from home, and we are happy to provide the opportunity for local fighters to compete at another one of our thrilling shows.

We congratulate and are proud of Alex Vargas in accomplishing his goal of becoming a Suffolk County Police Officer. We look forward to his return to the ring along with the other thrilling fights scheduled. Each fight has its own great story line. From police officers, to firemen, to rematches and unfinished business, ‘Rockin’ Fights’ 44 brings both the action and intriguing stories for what should make for a great night of fights.”