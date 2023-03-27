Full undercard set for Eubank vs Uruzquieta on Friday night

Harlem Eubank will use his headlining slot on Wasserman Boxing’s second action-packed show in a week to make a statement about his title intentions for the year.

Live and free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10pm on Friday, the unbeaten Eubank returns to York Hall to take on Mexican hardman Christian Uruzquieta over 10 rounds and aims to set up a shot at the British title next.

Wasserman Boxing, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, have put together a card that is, pound-for-pound, as talent-crammed as any you will see anywhere, and it comes straight off the back of their sold-out show in Bolton last week, with 1.5m people tuning in to watch on Channel 5.

Super lightweight star Eubank tops this week’s event that also sees the return of the destructive Matty Harris, one Britain’s most fearsome heavyweight prospects, who has blasted his way through his last three opponents in the first round.

Harris expects to add to his highlight reel of knockouts, when trading punches with Milos Veletic, in a fight that nobody thinks will go the six-round distance.

There also a tasty looking title tussle between Harry Scarff and Jordan Dujon on Friday’s show.

It’s Derby vs Barnet as Scarff and Dujon battle for the WBO European super welterweight belt.

Germany’s world-rated super welterweight Abass Baraou fights for a second time in the UK, at York Hall on Friday night, in an eight-round dust-up with Ferenc Katona.

You don’t want to miss the British debut of Baraou’s compatriot, Sophie Alisch, the fearsome featherweight, who is being primed for world honours.

Alisch takes on the seasoned Bec Connolly, who has tested a string of emerging fighters in recent years including Skye Nicolson and Ebanie Bridges, and so Germany’s Sophie will aim to lay down a marker as she looks to take her career to the next level.

Make sure to keep an eye on Finchley’s Jesse Brandon, a protégé of Anthony Joshua, and a super lightweight with a massive future.

Brandon made his debut at York Hall in November and returns to the spiritual home of British boxing this week to tackle Spain’s Borja Lopez over four rounds.

There’s a buzz around the professional journey of Codie Smith, which starts this week with Wasserman Boxing.

Smith boxed for England and Great Britain on the international amateur stage, but now turns his attention to the pro ranks and a four round featherweight fight with Luca Genovese on Friday night.

There is also a pro debut for Jurrell Patterson and a heavyweight outing for Peter Belberov.

Eubank vs Uruzquieta, live and free-to-air on Channel 5, from 10pm on Friday