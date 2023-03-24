John “Body Shot” Leonardo returns April 1 at Bergen County Fight Night 3

Pro-fighter John “Body Shot” Leonardo (9-1-1), intends to set his mark across the boxing map on Saturday April 1st as Bergen County Fight Night 3 goes down at The Terrace at Biagio Ristorante in Paramus, New Jersey – presented by Abella Boxing Promotions with PPV available at Bergen Audio Visual – $24.99.

The 22-year-old Italian with four knockouts in 11 bouts (36.3 KO %), out of Manalapan, New Jersey, will go toe-to-toe against Ernest Hall (4-2-1) in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

“I’m hyped to get in there,” Leonardo said. “I show up to win and I come to fight with my heart. I fight with the best of my ability, and my heart kicks in and takes care of the rest.”

Speaking of ability, Leonardo has grown into his own under the ethics and values transcended down from his father Donald Leonardo, who is a retired professional boxer and 1987 Daily News Golden Gloves Champion.

“My dad was a big body puncher and the golden gloves had him as one of the best body punchers to ever go through the golden gloves,” Leonardo said. “My dad would always say ‘hit the body, hit the body’ and it came to a point where I was the only guy in the amateurs where I would set you up and touch you low.”

His father Donald has been the head of Leonardo’s camp ever since his amateur career, where he fought in 70 bouts starting at the age of 14.

Uniquely, in all walks of life, things come full circle…

Now, as John Leonardo prepares for his pro-fights, he also trains and provides lessons to the youth at Juice Boxx Boxing Gym located in Freehold, New Jersey.

“Obviously at the stage where we’re at now, you don’t get paid enough for what we do,” Leonardo said. “It’s a tragic thing. You’re at a beginning stage, where you gotta take shots to the head in order to make a paycheck and it’s not even enough money. So to make money and to do other things, I do what I know best and that’s boxing. I train my own set of amateur guys. Many of them are currently competing in the New Jersey Golden Gloves.”

But with that said, his main concern and goals are to represent his home roots of New Jersey as well as his Italian heritage.

“It’s very important because you need to have the state of Jersey behind you,” Leonardo explained. “When you get big and travel out to these places, fans want to see Jersey win. They want to have someone represent for them.”

“And representing Italians across New Jersey is even more important. Everybody’s community kinda sticks together. Being involved in your heritage and background is huge. With the Italian guys, you don’t see many of us. They want to support that. People are behind what they are.”

Remaining Six-Rounders:

Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado, (5-0-0, 20 KO%), of Ridgewood, Queens, NY, will put his undefeated record up on the line against Usiel Hernandez (2-1-0) in a junior lightweight bout.

Nicky “The Bull” Vitone (9-1-1, 63.6 KO%) of Pine Brook, New Jersey, fights Jordan Rosario (4-10-0) in a super-lightweight bout.

Four-Round Bouts:

Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3-0, 28.5 KO%) of Harlem, NY will go toe-to-toe with southpaw Vinnie Denierio (3-7-0) in a lightweight bout.

Dane Guerrero, of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, is set to make his pro-debut against Andre Hinmon (0-2-0) in a super middleweight bout.

Kevin Hernandez (0-0-1), of Bergenfield, New Jersey will go up against Tyrell Cook (0-3-0) in a welterweight bout.