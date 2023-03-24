DJ Zamora III discusses Benavidez vs Plant undercard spot

Undefeated super featherweight, DJ “The War Machine” Zamora (10-0, 8 KOs), is excited to be returning to the ring as prepares to take on his toughest test when he battles Jesus Abel Ibarra (15-0, 7 KOs), in what is sure to be an epic clash of unbeaten fighters.

The 8-round bout will take place this Saturday March 25, 2023, on the highly anticipated Benavidez vs. Plant card at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I am very excited to share the ring with another undefeated fighter and this is by far the biggest opportunity of my career,” stated Zamora, who will be fighting in his hometown Las Vegas.

“I know exactly what is on the line and what I must do. I hope to give the fans a great show and send a message to the super-featherweight division. I know Ibarra, like me, is a tough fighter with a lot of heart, so we both will be leaving everything in the ring. Fans can expect to see an explosive fight.”

Zamora, who is only 19 years old, has quickly become one of the most talked-about fighters in the Las Vegas boxing scene. He’s already shown that he has the power and skill to be a force in the ring.

But his impressive record is not the only thing that sets him apart. Zamora has sparred with some of the biggest names in boxing. These experiences have given him valuable insights into the sport and have helped him to hone his skills even further.

“I’ve gained a lot of knowledge and experience having sparred guys like Devin Haney and Shukur Stevenson, as well as my others out here in Las Vegas,” continued Zamora.

“Ryan Garcia invited me to one of his training camps a few years back, and that work was incredible. I know what I’m capable of and I am very thankful for the opportunity to be fighting under the bright lights. I want to thank my team for making this possible. My confidence is at an all-time high and all the hard work will be on display this Saturday.”

The excitement surrounding this fight is palpable, with fans and experts alike eagerly anticipating the clash between these two unbeaten fighters.

It’s sure to be a thrilling battle. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing take on his toughest challenge yet.