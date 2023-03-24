Chris Billiam-Smith get stadium bread in sizzling BOXXER schedule

BOXXER, the next generation boxing promotion, will warm up British boxing fans before the summer with three sizzling shows, stacked with some of the UK’s leading prize fighters – including its first-ever stadium show on home soil.

The headline news begins with BOXXER’s first-ever UK stadium show on Bank Holiday Weekend in May, as BOXXER heads back to Bournemouth for another blistering battle on the beach on Saturday, May 27, headlined by hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith (17-1, 12 KO’s).

It takes place at the 15,000-capacity Vitality Stadium – home of Premier League football team AFC Bournemouth. An opponent for diehard Cherries supporter Billam-Smith will be revealed next Monday at a press conference in London (details to media will follow this week) in a main event that promises to be one of the fights of the year.

“I think it will be an amazing event and an amazing show. To become number one in my division by winning at my team’s ground would be a dream. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. There’s been a lot of special moments there. Hopefully I can create another one,” said Billam-Smith.

And domestic cruiserweight quality will occupy the chief support slot on the South Coast with Mikael Lawal (17-0, 11 KO’s) making his first defence of the British Cruiserweight Championship he won by stopping David Jamieson in November.

Standing opposite him will be Isaac Chamberlain (14-2, 8 KO’s), making his second trip to Bournemouth following his unsuccessful attempt to take the Commonwealth and European cruiserweight belts from Billam-Smith in July last year.

Further fights will be announced in due course, along with ticket news for fight fans.

BOXXER’s terrific trio of electrifying events kicks off with ‘Crowning Glory’ on Saturday, May 6th at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham when newly-announced BOXXER signing Joshua Buatsi (16-0, 13 KO’s) makes his eagerly-anticipated promotional debut.

On the day King Charles III is coronated, the former British light-heavyweight champion – who is ranked No.1 in the world by the WBA – faces Pawel Stepien (18-0-1, 12 KO’s) in the headline bout and looks to end his Polish rival’s undefeated record in emphatic fashion as he kicks off his conquest for a world title.

In big news, generational prodigy Ben Whittaker (2-0, 1 KO’s) will make his long-awaited return to the ring in home city of Birmingham.The enigmatic 2020 Olympic silver medallist has already captured fans’ hearts and imaginations with his stunning skills, entertaining showboating style and inhuman reflexes – and he’ll be looking to come back with a bang for what will be his third professional outing.

BOXXER’s first visit to the UK’s second city will also feature Birmingham man Tyler Denny (16-2-3) defending his English middleweight championship in his home city. Denny won the belt in Coventry in June last year and will be making his third defence in this May bout with an opponent to be confirmed.

And Team GB golden girl Lauren Price MBE (3-0, 1 KO) – the nation’s most decorated amateur fighter of all-time – will return, fresh from her impressive victory away from home in Paris where she outclassed Naomi Mannes.

On Saturday, June 10 we head to London where new school meets old school as the incredible Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) competes at the historic York Hall which holds a special place in British boxing folklore.

Azim, 20, has been heralded as a future world champion and last month overcame Santos Reyes at Wembley’s OVO Arena to extend his incredible, unbeaten start to life as a professional fighter.

BOXXER Founder and CEO, Ben Shalom, said: “We are excited to announce phase one of what is a huge schedule coming up for BOXXER and Sky Sports.

“It’s amazing to see new headliners get to the top, new marquee signings start with us and the return of fighters from injury. It really is going to be a groundbreaking few months with career-defining fights and huge nights.

“A special thanks to Joe Ashford-Ellis and AFC Bournemouth for making everything possible for us to stage our first-ever UK stadium show – and a first for the Premier League club too.”

For further details on tickets and event news, head to BOXXER.com