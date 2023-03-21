Teenage pro Tony Curtis wins three on the spin after debut disaster

Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him by scoring three straight victories in the paid ranks.

The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club in January, four months after a nightmare start to his career at just 16.

Boxer Tony Curtis is now 3-1

Curtis has since triumphed in Thailand and Dubai again, pushing his record to a more respectable 3-1 in the paid ranks.

Under pressure earlier this year, he had avoided an unthinkable second loss as the teenager built on making his professional debut and being trained by Roy Jones Jr.

Another legend, Prince Naseem Hamed, had also tipped Curtis for big things before the wheels fell off in his opening outing.

Featuring on a Pro Box TV card before he could claim a driving license, Curtis shockingly lost to Javier Perez Calderon via unanimous decision.

The fighter with childlike put that setback right against another baby-faced opponent in the 24-year-old, more experienced Kumsahwat.

A native of Aranyaprathet, Kumsahwat has twenty fights under his belt, winning seven. Curtis handed him a fourteenth loss on the night.

Despite his September loss, Curtis remained in the gym with Jones Jr. for the last few months. He’s undoubtedly been thrust into the spotlight despite his tender years.

After shockingly being beaten on the undercard of Cristopher Rodriguez vs Alejandro Gonzalez in Cancun, the minimumweight put that reverse behind him.

Follow-ups against Sorasak Nimnual and Isaac Aryeetey within eight days this month haven’t set the world alight. However, they’ve gone a long way to renewing a young man’s confidence.

Lightning Junior

Known as “Lightning Junior,” Curtis hails from the UK. He has built a decent social media following and likes to show off his bling.

His bio states he’s a two-time schoolboy champion and a “Junior Cadet” champion. It also outlines that he won the “British BoxCup” and is the “Southern Counties” champion.

What a lot of that means has Curtis had some experience before embarking on his dream. Looking at his Instagram and TikTok, it seems Curtis has influencer tendencies and his boxing.

Curtis caused a stir when he weighed in for his debut. He even caught the attention of Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

DiBella asked: “Who’s child is this, Junior?”

It wasn’t the best start to a pro career. Curtis couldn’t afford a similar result after dusting himself down. He didn’t let his career slip again and can look forward to bigger nights further on in his career.

On his platforms, Curtis portrays himself as a bit of a superstar. He can begin to dream if he can string a few wins together.

Winning was imperative for Tony Curtis. He did it three times running.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.