Julian Gonzalez faces Clay Burns on April 7 in Philly

Undefeated junior lightweight prospect Julian “Gifted” Gonzalez will take part in the featured bout as he takes on gritty Clay Burns on Friday, April 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Gonzalez of Reading, PA has a record of 9-0-1 with all of his victories coming by way of stoppage. The 21 year-old impressed a national television audience with a fourth-round stoppage over previously undefeated Rosalindo Morales (9-0) as part of a SHOBOX: The New Generation card on January 20th in Bethlehem, PA.

Burns of Fort Worth, Texas is 10-17-2 with four knockouts. The tough Burns has only been stopped once, and has wins over Yovani Rodarte (10-1-1) and Dartell Smith (4-1) . Burns is coming off a decision loss to Terrell Bostic on February 23rd in New York City. Gonzalez will be the 13th undefeated opponent for Burns.

In an eight-round welterweight bout, Tahmir Smalls (9-0, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Kamil Bednarek (11-0, 6 KOs) of Dzlerzonicow, Poland battles the experienced Mike Guy (12-7-1, 5 KOs) of Sacramento, California in a super middleweight fight.

Quaidir Albright (6-1, 6 KOs) of Chester, PA fights David Thomas (6-5-1, 2 KOs) of Orange, Texas in a welterweight contest.

James Martin (9-3-1) of Philadelphia boxes Roudly Lolo (5-0-2, 3 KOs) of Camp Hill, PA in a super welterweight fight.

Ibrahim Robinson (4-0-1, 4 KOs) of Baltimore, MD squares off with Jahqwon Humbert (2-0, 1 KO) of Raleigh, NC in a welterweight fight.

Seeing action in four-round bouts will be featherweight Jalique Holden (3-0, 2 KOs) of Wilmington, DE; heavyweight Ali Ellis (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia and super welterweight Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs) of Paterson, NJ.

Opponents will be named shortly for Holden, Ellis and Flemmings.

Tickets are $150, $100 and $75.