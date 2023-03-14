Skip to content
Home » Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. ruled out of March 25 return

Heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. ruled out of March 25 return

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. has been forced to withdraw from his March 25 homecoming fight due to a training injury.

Torrez (5-0, 5 KOs), from Tulare, California, was scheduled to face Willie Jake Jr. in the six-round ESPN-televised opener at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The 23-year-old southpaw knockout artist, who has three first-round knockouts on his ledger, is expected to return this summer.

The ESPN broadcast will now be a doubleheader featuring Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey in a junior welterweight showdown and a minimumweight title unification fight between WBA champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht.

Ramirez-Commey and Estrada-Rupprecht will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment, tickets starting at $29 are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com.