Undisputed heavyweight unification finally agreed close to deadline

Boxing will finally get an undisputed heavyweight unification fight between two champions for the first time in almost twenty-five years.

Tyson Fury, the WBC ruler, has accepted an offer from WBA, WBO, and IBF titleholder Oleksandr Usyk to fight on April 29.

After the World Boxing Association confirmed a deadline of 5 pm on Friday, Fury, and Usyk got serious about their intentions.

The undisputed heavyweight battle is on

It all began with Fury stating Usyk would only be allowed a thirty percent split.

“I see all this talk of boxing fights. They want 50 percent, Usyk, and all this ‘Tyson is being greedy.’

“Where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth thirty percent. You either take it, or you leave it.

“If you don’t want it, go fight Daniel Dubois at The Copperbox and get a few million dollars.

“You want to make some real money, come and fight ‘The Gypsy King,” said Fury.

He continued: “But I will say, for every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m going to deduct one percent from the thirty percent.

“Every day, I’m going to deduct one percent until you take it, and if you don’t take it, go fight Dubois for $2m. No problem.

“But how in the world did you ever offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock, tick tock.”

Fury vs Usyk deal

Usyk then stated he’d accept the thirty percent lowball offer provided Fury donates money to war-torn Ukraine. Judging by an update post, it seems Fury is on board.

“Today’s the first day of my training for the Usyk fight,” Fury confirmed. “I don’t need six months, four months, and all that.

“I got six weeks and a week’s rest. Done. Happy days. And I’m going to impose my world on this little sneaky m***********. I cannot wait. Rule Brittania.”

After receiving word from Fury and Usyk, the WBA then agreed to extend the deadline provided they get a deal done soon.

“WBA President Gilberto Mendoza received confirmation from Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury’s teams that there is an agreement to make the unification fight.

“They request time to work on the contracts to close the deal,” they revealed.

Fury vs Usyk will take place on April 29 at Wembley Stadium once the contracts are finalized. The last time two champions fought for all the best was when Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield fought in 1999.

It’s just a shame it took so long for the deal to be done and needed threats from the WBA when the pair had months to sign without being pushed.

