Josesito Lopez, Robert Guerrero, Fabian Madiana win at Staples Center

World Boxing News

In the Pay-Per-View opener, Josesito Lopez exploded on John Molina Jr. in the opening thirty seconds of the contest.

An early right hand began an unraveling by Molina, who was down twice and really should have been counted down again late in the first round.

Sensing the end could be nigh, Lopez looked for huge shots in the second in a bid to get Molina out of there.

Weathering the storm, Molina managed to stay in the bout despite shipping punishment through to round five.

Molina enjoyed his most successful session in that fifth but Lopez remained in control.

More solid shots connected in the sixth as Lopez kept up the pressure and Molina looked for one big equalizer to give him a chance.

The seventh spelled the beginning of the end as Molina took heavy punishment and went down yet again.

Inbetween the seventh and eighth, the ringside physician wanted Molina pulled out, but the tough Californian asked for one more round.

Lopez stepped in with serious punches and Ray Corona had seen enough.

Former multi-time world title holder Robert Guerrero eased through his latest test to make it three wins on the spin.

The 36 year-old, who still harbors hopes of a final championship shot, dominated Gerald Thomas over the ten round duration.

In the end, ‘Ghost’ saw out a 99-91 twice and 98-92 triumph.







OTHER RESULTS

Ahead of the main fights and the Pay-Per-View portion of the event, Joey Spencer forced the referee to step in during the third round against Travis Gambardella.

Spencer had put Gambardella down in the first and second rounds.

Marcos Maidana’s younger brother Fabian Maidana made light work of Ramses Agaton as the Argentinian got back to winning ways.

Maidana was shocked for the first time in his career against Jaider Parra back in January. The 27 year-old has now put that defeat firmly behind him.

At welterweight, Alfonso Olvera beat Amon Rashidi via unanimous decision to end a seven-bout undefeated run.

Rashidi was the favorite by a long shot going into the contest but lost out to the more experienced Olvera after eight rounds.

Super welterweight Misael Rodriguez halted Brandon Maddox in three rounds to go 10-0, whilst Leon Lawson III took out Alan Zavala in two at middleweight.

Another shock happened at as Juan Antonio Lopez got the verdict against Fernando Garcia. The featherweight pushed his C.V. to 15-7 as Garcia dropped to 12-2.

Earlier, Jose Valenzuela impressively blasted out Charles Clark in the opening session. Light heavyweight Burley Brooks did likewise against Fabian Valdez.