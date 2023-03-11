Angel Acosta to battle Angelino Cordova on April 6

Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will return on Thursday, April 6 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with a special headlining event featuring former World Champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-3, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

An aggressive, forward-pressing Puerto Rican boxer with one of the heaviest punches of his division, Acosta trains with world renowned trainer Joel Diaz in the Coachella Valley, and will return to the ring after a jaw-dropping, first-round knockout at Fantasy Springs this past May 2022.

“Tito” will participate in a 12-round flyweight bout against Caracas, Venezuela’s Angelino “Huracán” Cordova (17-0-1, 12 KOs). The action will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for Acosta vs. Cordova are on sale today, March 10, at $65, $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

“We are working hard in the gym here in Indio, California with Joel Díaz. Cordova is a great fighter who comes from the front, I don’t know much about him but I’ll be ready for him,” said Angel Acosta.

“I am very happy and motivated for this fight because it puts us close to an opportunity for the world championship. On April 6 I will be ready to put on a show for Puerto Rico and my family.“

“It’s a great opportunity for my career,” said Angelino Cordova. ”I feel really excited and happy with this fight.

“There’s going to be fireworks inside that ring. Tito Acosta is a great champion and I have a lot of respect for him but It will be a war. I am training in NY and will be ready to face the best Acosta in April.”