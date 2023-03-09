Gilberto Ramirez looks forward to battle with former sparring partner

Former WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) hosted a special Los Angeles media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club today in anticipation of his showdown against Philadelphia’s former world title contender Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs).

The fight of year contender will also feature an action heavy co-main event as former world champion, Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs), goes up against the battle tested former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight fight.

The Mexico vs. Puerto Rico light heavyweight matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA and will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

“I am really looking forward to this fight and being part of the rich Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fight history. These fights are always full of action, and I know Gabriel and I will give fans a great fight. We are both aggressive fighters with a lot of heart and guts to do whatever it takes to win.”

“I know Gabriel well; he is a great fighter and a great friend. We are friends inside and outside the ring and have been sparring partners. That is why this fight is dangerous; we both know each other very well. I know his weaknesses, and he knows mine. So I have to be on my toes, be better on fight night, and be ready to stop him. At the end of the day, this fight is all business; it’s not personal.”

“I learned a lot from my first career loss against Bivol. He is a great fighter; I don’t take anything away from him. He had a good night, and I didn’t. The plan was to box him and step away from my usual forward fighting style. I do want the rematch; that is the plan. But, we will take care of business on March 18 and start thinking about my career’s next steps afterward.”

“I’ll fight anyone, anywhere. I am from Mexico, and I came to the U.S. and fought. I went to Abu Dhabi to fight Bivol. So, I am not afraid to go to the U.K. to fight Callum Smith, Anthony Yarde, or Joshua Buatsi. I want to fight the best and become a world champion again.”

“My favorite Mexico vs. Puerto Rico matchup: Miguel Cotto vs. Antonio Margarito. That fight was so exciting and full of action.”

