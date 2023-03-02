Jesus and Abel Ramos talk Pay Per View undercard bouts

Unbeaten rising star Jesus “Mono” Ramos and veteran welterweight contender Abel Ramos held a media workout in Phoenix, Ariz., on Wednesday as the Casa Grande-natives prepare for their respective showdowns on the David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant SHOWTIME PPV® undercard on Saturday, March 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Jesus, Jr., will battle fellow unbeaten Joey Spencer in the 10-round super welterweight co-main event, while Abel will take on undefeated Cody Crowley in the pay-per-view telecast opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased through AXS.com.

At just 21-years-old, Jesus, Jr., (19-0, 15 KOs) has compiled an impressive record and achieved contender status by displaying potent power and boxing acumen heading into perhaps his toughest test to date against the unbeaten Spencer. For his uncle Abel (27-5-2, 21 KOs), March 25 is another opportunity for him to score a signature upset, having stopped former champion Omar Figueroa, Jr., in May 2021 in addition to a final round KO of Bryant Perrella in February 2020, turning the tide in a fight Abel trailed at the time of the stoppage.

Here is what Jesus Jr. and Abel, along with their trainer, Jesus Jr’s father and Abel’s brother Jesus Ramos, Sr., had to say Wednesday from Central Boxing Gym in Phoenix:

JESUS RAMOS JR.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I feel like so far in my career I’ve taken big steps and faced tough opponents, and this won’t be an exception. It’s going to be a great fight.

“I feel like I do a lot of things well. My reach, my conditioning, the body shots that I throw, it’s all going to be important on fight night.

“I’ve been working hard with my strength and conditioning coach. We’re working on being more explosive and throwing more punches. We want to really increase the pace of the fight.

“I feel even stronger now than before my last fight. We’ve had time to make the necessary adjustments, so my focus is better than ever. I’m ready for this.

“I do feel like I’ve fought on some big stages getting to this moment, but no matter what, I can’t let the size of the moment get to me. This is my childhood dream. Now it’s become a reality and on March 25 I’m going to enjoy every moment of it.

“Representing Arizona means a lot. There’s not a lot of athletes or big names coming out of Casa Grande. If I can bring a world title back to Casa Grande, that would mean everything to me. That’s the main goal. I want to pave the way for the next generation, not necessarily just in boxing, but whatever they dream of.

“This is going to be fireworks, and we’re here to win. Whatever it takes. We’re winning on the night. Ideally, it’s going to be a stoppage in the later rounds.

“I’m here to make the best fights, and the most entertaining fights as well. I’m here to stay.”

ABEL RAMOS

“I’m feeling really good. Training has been going great and I’m in top condition. We’re getting into those last couple weeks and getting everything sharpened up for the ring.

“I hope the fans get to see all the hard work that we put in here in Arizona pay off on March 25. I hope they appreciate the work ethic that we have and the excitement that we bring to boxing.

“Jesus, Jr., and I motivate each other. We’ve been training together for a long time and we motivate each other every day.

“We give each other pointers, but Jesus, Jr., is a kid who works hard. He doesn’t need much to get him going.

“The key for this fight is going to be to use the experience that I have and every trick that I know. I’m expecting an exciting fight.

“I’ve fought everybody since the beginning. I have a lot of rounds inside of the ring and I just have to make sure that I use everything I know in this fight.

“I really think that my resume and the opposition that I’ve fought, compared to Crowley, is going to be the biggest factor. I’ve got way more experience and it’s going to show on March 25. I’m predicting a win however it comes.”

JESUS RAMOS SR., Jesus, Jr.’s Father and Trainer, Abel’s Brother and Trainer

“It’s a great feeling to see Jesus, Jr., in this position. He put in all the hard work to get to where he is now. I’m really proud of him.

“My son is a very disciplined fighter and he’s very smart in the ring. I don’t think the pressure is going to get to him. He’s excited about the fight, but he’s focused too.

“I have to be hard on Jesus, Jr., because I don’t want to see him bleed in the ring. I have to train him hard. That’s what motivates me to keep pushing him harder.

“Jesus, Jr., is very close to that top level. He’s got good skills, he’s very strong and loves boxing. I really think he’s very close to a title shot.

“Abel is training really hard and he’s very motivated. This is a great matchup for him but also a make-or-break fight. I think it’s a perfect clash of styles to favor Abel. He has to win..

“If Crowley comes forward like he says he will, then, I think we can stop him in the middle rounds.

“I think the Jesus Jr. vs. Joey Spencer fight will be a more technical fight because both fighters know when to be cautious. I think toward the end of the fight, Joey Spencer is going to fade. That’s what we’ve been training for. We’re ready to go the distance and we’ll see what happens.

“March 25 is going to be a very special night for the Ramos family.”