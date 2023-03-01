Mexican bantamweight Gael Cabrera signs with Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of 18-year-old Mexican bantamweight prospect Gael Cabrera.

“I would like to express to Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez my sincerest gratitude for making my dream come true,” said Gael Cabrera.

“Every fighter’s dream is to sign with the best promoter. I have done so with Golden Boy Promotions. They will guide me, they will polish me, and most importantly, they will be by my side to lead me to become one of Mexico’s next great fighters. I promise to work hard. I promise to be committed, and I promise to deliver a world title to my family when the opportunity presents itself.”

“Gael Cabrera has the amateur pedigree and the heart of a champion that we look for in top prospects,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

“He has been battle-tested amongst the best in his division in the amateurs and has the discipline to continue to improve his craft. We are excited to launch his professional career under our coveted promotional banner.”

Hailing from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, the pugilist is an eight-time State Champion, three-time Mexican National Champion, two-time Mexican National Bronze Champion, and the 2022 IBA Junior World Championship Silver Medalist. With more than 200 amateur fights under his belt, the naturally ambidextrous boxer-puncher has the solid foundation for a bright professional career.

Cabrera began boxing at age 4 where the love for boxing was instantaneous. He developed his passion for the sport by watching his older brother, Misael, train at the gym.

Misael, along with his trainers Gabriel Lopez and Gabriel Escarsega, have been an integral part of Gael’s development since day one. Gael trains at a small, humble gym next door to his home in Mexico that his father, his brother, and he have constructed.

With his sights set to be recognized in Mexico as one of the best young prospects in his division once he makes his professional debut, he hopes to get closer to becoming a world champion within the next five years.