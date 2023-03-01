Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora undercard set for March 23

Eye of the Tiger’s March 23 event at the Casino de Montréal promises to be intense. In th main event, Christian Mbilli (23,0, 20 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental of Americas and WBA International titles against Ecuadorian heavy-hitter Carlos Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs).

The undercard promises to be just as evenful, with Simon Kean, Mary Spencer, Steve Claggett, Luis Santana, Leïla Beaudoin and Wilkens Mathieu all facing off against challenging opponents. Boxing fans will also get to see EOTTM’s newest recruits, Jhon Orobio and Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse, in action.

The event will be simulcast on the Punching Grace network and on ESPN+ in ethe United States as of 7:00 pm, Eastern Standard Time.

In the semi-final, Trois-Rivières native Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) will face off against 6′ 6″ veteran Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs) in a duel long-awaited by both pugilists.

Having clashed with some of the heavyweight division’s most talented boxers, such as Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, in world championship fights, Eric “Drummer Boy” Molina is an experienced heavy hitter who may very well prove to be a surprise for Simon Kean.

The EOTTM protegé is well-aware of how important this bout is, as a victory here will enhance his credibility on the international scene and pave the way to bigger fights. Says Kean, “I see the fight against Eric Molina as the key to the treasure chest, a way to open the door to world championships.”

Returning from her heart-breaking loss against Femke Hermans, Mary Spencer (7-1, 5 KOs) has been doubling down on her training, as she is more determined than ever to reach her goal of becoming world champion. For her 9th career match, she will be confronting seasoned boxer Ogleidis Suarez (30-5-1, 14 KOs), who is no stranger to Québec, having fought Marie-Ève Dicaire for the IBF title in 2019.

Loved by boxing fans everywhere for the spectacular fights he delivers with grit and determination, Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs) will challenge Rafael Guzman Lugo (26-2-2, 16 KOs) in a scheduled 10-rounder. The fight’s outcome will be decisive for the Alberta native, who aspires to a championship fight in 2023.

A few weeks ago, EOTTM announced the signing of Marc Ramsay’s newest protegé, Columbian boxer Jhon Orobio. Orobio has an impressive amateur record on the international scene, capped by his bronze medal at the 2021 Belgrade World Championship. Boxing fans won’t want to miss this brilliant athlete’s professional debut on March 23.

2022 was a pivotal year for Temiscouata native Leïla Beaudoin (8-0, 1 KO), who climbed into the top-10 world rankings of her division and claimed 9th place in the WBA ranking. She will confront undefeated Mexican Laura Avendano Mondragon (6-0, 2 KOs) in her first 8-round fight. Also featured on the undercard is Luis Santana (8-0, 2 KOs), who, in in his 9th fight, will face off against Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez (11-4, 6 KOs).

Wilkens Mathieu (1-0, 1 KOs), the new EOTTM recruit who has been causing quite a stir since his KO victory in his first professional fight on February 2, will be fighting Fabian Cordova Martinez (5-4). Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (3-1, 1 K.O.) will face Princess Hairston (2-1-1, 2 K.O.), while Jhon Orobio will make his professional debut against Alejandro Medina De La Rosa (2-1, 2 K.O.).

Tickets are currently on sale on Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.